Sports Illustrated Launches New Clothing Line with JCPenney

Sweat With Swimsuit: Katrina Scott's Abs and Booty Workout
Here’s to sport, the legends it produces and the styles it inspires.
Sports Illustrated is introducing a new clothing line with JCPenney featuring bold, inspired looks that create an unparalleled sport and style fusion. The line includes clothing for men, women and kids, and will certainly help motivate you to move. Take it from SI Swimsuit’s resident fitness queen herself, Katie Austin. While leading a live workout on the SI Swimsuit Instagram account Austin said, “What I love most about this line is that [the leggings] actually stay up. It’s super comfortable and versatile.” Don’t get us wrong, we love all kinds of cute leggings - we could seriously live in fitness wear 24/7 - but there’s nothing worse than leggings that fall down as you move in them.

The line is full of performance styles that look good whether you’re on the court, on the track, on the field or on a mission to make a statement without saying a single word. Check out some of our favorite items from the line below.

Sports Illustrated Women’s Long Sleeve Hoodie, Medium Support Sports Bra and Jogger Pant

What we love about this look: The bold graphic print on the bra top with the all-black set is so sleek.

Sports Illustrated Women’s Long Sleeve Quarter-Zip Pullover and Straight Track Pant

What we love about this look: Absolutely everything. The open-side detail on the track pant. The cropped pullover. Please and thank you - we’ll take it all.

Sports Illustrated Medium Support Sports Bra and High Waist Legging

What we love about this look: The additional strap detail on the bra is such a simple addition for a sleek, stylish element for your workout look. 

Shop the Sports Illustrated for JCPenney line online here. Available in Women: XS-XXL Women’s Plus: 0X-3X Men: S-XXL Big & Tall: 2XL-4XLT Kids: XXS-XL

