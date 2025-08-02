Take a Look Back at Skylar Diggins’s Stunning SI Swimsuit Shoot to Celebrate Her Birthday
Happy birthday, Skylar Diggins!
The third overall pick in the 2013 WNBA Draft, Diggins is celebrating her 35th birthday today, August 2—and you better believe SI Swimsuit is celebrating right along with her. Having graced the pages of the 50th anniversary issue back in 2014 with a breathtaking beach shoot on Guana Island, BVI, this Seattle Storm superstar posed for a sequence of stunning snapshots captured by photographer Adam Franzino.
In honor of this special day, let’s take a look back at just a few of our favorite photos from the birthday girl’s incredible shoot:
Put simply, Diggins is the definition of an icon in her sport.
A University of Notre Dame graduate, she began her professional career with the Tulsa Shock—who later relocated and changed their name to the Dallas Wings—before being traded to the Phoenix Mercury in 2020. Now, the point guard plays for the aforementioned Seattle Storm. Throughout her incredible career, she’s also had seven WNBA All-Star appearances, breaking a record in 2025 with 15 assists.
And while it’s obvious from those accolades alone that Diggins is a superstar on the court, the athlete has also made it clear she’s ready to bring her A-game to the world of fashion, as her pre-game outfits are always top-tier.
She also brought this same drive and passion to the world of swimsuit modeling when she arrived in the British Virgin Islands for her stunning beachside SI Swimsuit photo shoot.
Still—while she proved to be an absolute natural in front of the camera—the athlete admitted she wasn’t 100% sure how she was going to approach the shoot before stepping on the set.
“I was absolutely pleasantly surprised to [be] asked to come out here and be a part of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue,” she told the brand back in 2014. “I didn’t really know how I was going to approach modeling swimsuits. I had never modeled in a swimsuit before, but I think I was really just wanting to get in and kind of get comfortable, and I think as the shoot went along, I got more and more comfortable, and that really helped me get some great shots.”
And we’d have to agree, as each frame taken of the basketball powerhouse was more beautiful than the last—and that beauty is something Diggins herself sees everywhere.
“I think that every woman is beautiful in her own way, so it feels great to be a part of this magazine that celebrates not only models, but athletes as well,” she concluded. “It puts into perspective that all women are beautiful.”
In short, we’re wishing this icon a very happy 35th birthday filled with plenty of sun, sand and more stunning swimsuits!