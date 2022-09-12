The Fashion Week Party with the Best Fall Hair in New York

A gold mine of hair inspiration convened at Jeans Lafayette on Sunday as celebrity hair colorist Jenna Perry celebrated her salon’s third anniversary with a party during New York Fashion Week. The turnout was good, and the hair was spectacular.

It’s no surprise that Perry’s guests would have some of the city’s best locks, as her client list includes Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Maude Apatow, Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and Dua Lipa.

Ratajkowski’s new length is courtesy of stylist (and extension guru) Jessica Gillian. “I think people are moving towards long, feminine hair and their natural texture,” says Gillin about the increasing popularity of long hair, which was on full display at Perry’s gathering.

Jennifer Fisher

Jennifer Fisher, Jenna Perry, Vesper Ireland Madison Voelkel/BFA

Jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher (pictured above, left)sported long straight hair and debuted a newly darker blonde which she has dubbed the color of “coconut sugar.” Fisher attributed her great hair to giving Perry creative control. “Let Jenna do what she wants to do,” says Fisher.

Ashley Avigone

Margot Zamet

Stylist Ashley Avigone shows off a flattering above the shoulder blunt bob, the perfect accessory to a statement top.

Bri Lessie

Margot Zamet

Model Bri Lessie gave perfect post-summer sun-kissed color and full volume curls.

Sky Kim

Margot Zamet

Hair stylist Sky Kim keeps her to-die-for long bleached hair healthy with weekly hair masks and minimal hot tools. “It’s all about the post-shower care, I always use oils and a leave-in conditioner,” says Kim.

Cindy Shi

Margot Zamet

Cindy Shi upgrades her sleek ponytail with three braids.

Emily Baro

Margot Zamet

Creative director Emily Baro goes with a slicked full bun and some perfectly piecey details.

Emila and Amanda Amus

Margot Zamet

You’ve never seen a room with healthier blonde hair than at Perry’s party. Confirmed here by sisters Emila and Amanda Amus. The two give a hot hint of the ’70s.

Ashwin Deshmukh

Margot Zamet

Restaurateur Ashwin Deshmukh, owner of Jeans Lafayette, has an edgy blonde with textured styling.

Marissa Renee

Margot Zamet

If you needed a sign to get bangs this fall, Marissa Renee has got you. The short bob and full bang combo is super flattering.

For more of Jenna Perry’s signature “low-key, high maintenance” hair, check out her Instagram.