The New York City Spa That Saved My Skin Ahead of Winter

November is nearly over which means two things: one, we’re in the throes of holiday parties, and two, our skin is drying up by the second. To prep for the first and take care of the latter, I hit fashion industry favorite Daphne, a day spa in Nolita, to regain my glow.

The spa works with one of my personal favorite skincare lines, French brand Biologique Rechere. My facialist began by taking a few minutes to feel my skin texture while we discussed my current routine, which I was shocked to learn may be causing much of my skin’s irritation.

Heading into my appointment, my skin was surprisingly free from breakouts, but I was dealing with some serious dehydration throughout and redness in my t-zone.Two weeks post-facial I can attest that my skin is in a significantly better place than before. In fact, I would say it’s the clearest and most hydrated it’s ever been, especially in this difficult transitional season. Here are the simple routine changeups and product swaps that seem to be making a huge difference.

Switching from a gel to a cream cleanser

I doubt I stand alone here, but I’ve always assumed that a cream cleanser would either make me breakout or leave my skin greasy. With some gentle encouragement, I gave the Biologique Rechere milk cleanser a try. To my surprise, there is zero residue from the product. If I’m using it to take off light makeup, I do a double cleanse. Sure, it’s an extra step, but it's easy.

Apply toner gently

The way you apply your toner is not to be overlooked either. My facialist stressed the importance of lightly pressing a cotton pad with toner on the skin as opposed to rubbing and making any harsh motions. I’m currently using Biologic Rechere’s p50 toner.

Use a moisturizer, not an oil

This one hurt because I am a Vintner’s Daughter stan. I actually pleaded that I love the way it makes my skin feel and was thankful that I was encouraged to keep using it. However, my facialist did recommend swapping it with a moisturizer at night to get more intense hydration while my skin repairs overnight. I will add that Vintner’s Daughter is one of the highest quality oils on the market and is formulated to penetrate the skin barrier, but if you are using one with a larger molecule it's probably not providing your skin with the moisture it needs. In any case, the rotation seems to be going well, and I love the glow I get during the day from the oil.

Work with extreme TLC

I’m the last person to suggest lengthening your skincare routine, but the juice is worth the squeeze here. I speak for myself and my fellow skincare junkies that we all spend copious amounts on our skincare products, so we might as well make sure they are working to their full potential. This additive step won’t cost you a dime—simply massage each product into your skin until it feels fully absorbed.

If you’re looking for a personalized facial with experts who are able to pinpoint exactly what your skin is craving, Daphne is your spot.

Daphne is located at 375 Broome Street in New York City. Book your appointment at https://daphne.studio.