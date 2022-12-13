12 Gorgeous Photos From Brooklyn Decker’s Photo Shoot in Hawaii

Brooklyn Decker made a splash in her Swimsuit Issue debut in 2006, leading her to be named Rookie of the Year. Four years after her initial shoot, Decker landed the SI Swimsuit cover and Hollywood took notice, casting her in Just Go With It opposite Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. (She was asked to come in for the table read for the film in the same week that she learned she was on the cover.)

The next year Decker returned to the SI Swimsuit fold for two location shoots before concentrating on her acting career fulltime. Her feature in Maui, Hawaii, was actually shot on the set of Just Go With It. “I give Adam full credit for my abs,” she said. “He made me laugh so hard every day that they got a full workout.” In all, Decker participated in nine SI Swimsuit shoots—including a series of bodypainting photos with legendary artist Joanne Gair in 2009 and the 50th anniversary Legends feature in 2014.

Today the 35-year-old is married to former world No. 1 tennis player Andy Roddick, and together they share two children: a son, Hank, and daughter, Stevie. For seven seasons she played the role of Mallory Hanson in Netflix’s Grace and Frankie. The show ended earlier this year but was the streaming network’s longest running series to date.

“It’s pretty special to be an SI Swimsuit model,” Decker said at her Legends Shoot. “I mean for me, you know, I was out of high school and it was my first big job and they put me on the map.”

Below are a few of our favorite photos from Decker’s 2011 photo shoot in Hawaii with photographer Stewart Shining.