12 Things You Didn’t Know About Ilona Maher That Will Make You Love Her Even More
Ilona Maher’s SI Swimsuit digital cover shoot was too much fun not to do all over again—and her fierce and formidable photos and energy from Long Island last September practically broke the internet. Now, she’s back, making her first appearance in the physical fold and posing for Ben Watts in Barbados for the 2025 issue.
The Olympic rugby player, who helped secure Team USA’s first bronze medal in rugby sevens, has captured hearts across the country with her inspiring, body-positive messaging and sharp sense of humor. We love her—and we know you will too.
In her Deep Dive, presented by Coppertone, the 28-year-old opens up about her pre-game beauty rituals, competitive mindset and the exciting new skill she picked up this year. Here’s everything you need to know about the powerhouse athlete, in her own words.
She’s a Sabrina Carpenter fan
If she could spend a day with any celebrity, Maher says she would choose the “Please Please Please” singer. She and her sisters, Olivia and Adrianna, attended the Short n’ Sweet Tour last November.
She’s ready for an action-packed big-screen debut
The Vermont native, who now lives in San Diego, has her sights set on Hollywood, sharing, “I want to star in the next Wonder Woman. That just feels right.”
Her pre-game meal philosophy is refreshingly simple
“Everyone always asks me this—I eat what’s free,” Maher says. “If it’s burgers, I’ll eat a burger. If we’re going out, I’ll get steak. I eat what I want when I want.”
She knows when to turn her competitive spirit on—and off.
While she’s fierce on the field, Maher shares, “I don't bring my competitive nature to everything I do, because then it would not be fun for anyone around me. So if I’m playing pickleball, whether I’m playing cards, I try to be chill.”
Her secret weapon is authenticity
“I think I’m unbeatable, because I truly am just myself at all times,” the Bristol Bears player says. “You can’t be taken down when you know so much who you are and you believe in who you are.”
She was named runner-up on season 33 of Dancing With the Stars
Maher challenged herself to step outside her comfort zone and learned to dance—or as she puts it, “dance loosely, I learned a few steps.” She and pro choreographer partner Alan Bersten won second place last year.
Her jersey number has a special meaning
Maher’s lucky number, 32, combines family ties: “Three for my sisters, two for my parents.”
Her pregame beauty routine is simple but powerful
Maher keeps it simple with brows, mascara and a bold lip. “I love to put on my lipstick and just take on the game,” she says. “I feel so pretty, even when I’m attacking people.”
One career moment made her feel truly unstoppable
Winning a bronze medal with her team stands out as a defining experience. “Getting up on the podium with my team, after winning bronze and raising our arms in the air, we just felt like, man, we did this,” she gushes. “We truly cannot be stopped.”
She has no regrets
Maher says she has no advice for her younger self—not because she did everything perfectly, but because she loves where she is now and wouldn’t change a thing. “I wouldn’t tell her anything,” she says. “All the mistakes she made, all the struggles she went through... she battled through them and got me here. I would just be like, across the street, like, good job, sweetie.”
She hopes her SI Swimsuit photos shift narrow perceptions of beauty
The Maybelline ambassador wants people to see that “strength can be so beautiful and so feminine,” and that there are “so many different body types, and all are really made for the swimsuit.”
Her definition of success isn’t about what’s on the scoreboard
For Maher, being unbeatable isn’t about winning every game—it’s about resilience. “It’s knowing that no matter what happens, you’re gonna keep going. You could be down 30 to none, and you’re gonna keep trying to score. You’re gonna keep running as hard as you can,” she says. “I think it’s like a mindset. Unbeatable people continue to give their all.”