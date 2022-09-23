29 of the Most Amazing Halloween Costumes From SI Swimsuit Models Over the Years

For some, Halloween is a serious holiday. Fans of the spooky day will go all out with decorations and gear to celebrate. But no one does it better than SI Swimsuit models. These women nail it when it comes to costumes, whether it’s scary, cute or clever. And with so many great showings over the years, it’s hard to narrow it down to a few top ones. But we tried. So, here are 29 of the best Halloween costumes we’ve seen from SI Swimsuit models.

Chrissy Teigen as Morticia Addams

Last Halloween the whole family got in on the costume fun, including Teigen’s husband, John Legend.

Heidi Klum as Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum's 17th Annual Halloween Party. Getty Images

What’s better than one Heidi Klum? Six of them!

Josephine Skriver as a Psychedelic Clown

The model perfectly balanced spooky and sexy.

Jessica White as a Snake Charmer

Jessica White attends Heidi Klum's 12th annual Halloween party. Getty Images

A real snake? Now, that’s commitment.

Hunter McGrady as a Firefighter

Could this costume get any cuter?

Camille Kostek as Boyfriend Rob Gronkowski

We love that Kostek rocked all the real Super Bowl rings. Check out our product guide for how to achieve this beauty look.

Nina Agdal as a Sexy Superhero

Model Nina Agdal arrives at Heidi Klum's Halloween Party. Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Agdal was ready to fight evil and look good doing it.

Molly Sims as a Tiger

Molly Sims is seen celebrating Halloween in Beverly Hills. AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Could Sims be any fiercer in this 2015 getup?

Emily Ratajkowski as Marge Simpson

Emily Ratajkowski dressed as Marge Simpson at Heidi Klum's Halloween Party. Getty Images

It’s just cartoon perfection.

Gigi Hadid as Sandy Olsson in Grease

Gigi Hadid dressed as Olivia Newton John from Grease. Getty Images

Is that you, Olivia Newton-John? Check out our product guide for how to achieve this hair and makeup.

Jessica White as a Showgirl

Jessica White at Marquee. Getty Images

The show girl was a showstopper.

Chanel Iman as a Sexy Mummy

Chanel Iman is seen arriving at Heidi Klum's 17th Annual Halloween Party. Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Only Iman could pull off a mummy outfit that was also runway ready.

Hailey Clauson as a Old Timey Maiden

SI Swimsuit model Hailey Clauson arrives at Heidi Klum's Halloween Party. Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

This look has never been more posh.

Melissa Haro as a Belly Dancer

Model Melissa Haro attends Heidi Klum's annual Halloween party. Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Haro dazzled at Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party in 2005.

Sara Sampaio as a Bloody 18th Century Frenchwoman

Model Sara Sampaio attends Moto X presents Heidi Klum's 15th Annual Halloween Party. Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images/Heidi Klum

A ghoulish delight!

Georgina Burke as Ursula

Georgina Burke attends Heidi Klum's 16th Annual Halloween Party. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images/Heidi Klum

A classic character is always a smart way to go.

Heidi Klum as Jessica Rabbit

Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 16th Annual Halloween Party. Mike Coppola/Getty Images/Heidi Klum

You can’t have a best costume list and not feature Klum on it several times. And her Jessica Rabbit was on point.

Barbara Palvin as Princess Mononoke

Barbara Palvin attends Heidi Klum's Annual Halloween Party. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Simple yet clever.

Heidi Klum as Michael Jackson’s Werewolf in the “Thriller” Video

Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 18th Annual Halloween Party. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

She did it again! This costume was so good you couldn’t even tell it was her.

Camille Kostek as a Glamour Girl

Camille Kostek is seen on October 31, 2019 at the Heidi Klum Halloween Party. JNI/Star Max/GC Images

She is a natural blonde bombshell.

Ciara as Selena

The 2021 SI Swimsuit cover star paid homage to another music legend.

Duckie Thot as a Dominatrix

Duckie Thot attends Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party. Noam Galai/Getty Images/Heidi Klum

That hair defies gravity.

Kate Upton as a Sexy Skeleton

Kate Upton attends Heidi Klum's 12th annual Halloween party. D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Leave it to Kate the Great to make a skeleton sexy.

Chrissy Teigen as a Child Beauty Queen

Model Chrissy Teigen attends Heidi Klum's 12th annual Halloween party. Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Teigen managed to be both creepy and adorable.

Olivia Culpo as the Cheshire Cat

Culpo’s smile is as charismatic as that of the famed Alice in Wonderland character.

Serena Williams as an ’80s Fitness Instructor

Serena Williams is seen arriving at Heidi Klum's 17th Annual Halloween Party. Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

We’d follow the GOAT’s workout regimen no matter the decade.

Winnie Harlow as RuPaul

Model Winnie Harlow is seen arriving to Heidi Klum's 19th Annual Halloween Party. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Queen of the costumes.

Tori Praver as Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman

Tori Praver attends Casamigos Halloween party. Bryan Steffy/Getty Images/Casamigos

A classic costume executed to perfection.

Heidi Klum as an Old Lady

Heidi Klum attends Shutterfly Presents Heidi Klum's 14th Annual Halloween Party. Mike Coppola/Getty Images/Heidi Klum

And one last Klum entry with impeccable makeup.