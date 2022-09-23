29 of the Most Amazing Halloween Costumes From SI Swimsuit Models Over the Years
For some, Halloween is a serious holiday. Fans of the spooky day will go all out with decorations and gear to celebrate. But no one does it better than SI Swimsuit models. These women nail it when it comes to costumes, whether it’s scary, cute or clever. And with so many great showings over the years, it’s hard to narrow it down to a few top ones. But we tried. So, here are 29 of the best Halloween costumes we’ve seen from SI Swimsuit models.
Chrissy Teigen as Morticia Addams
Last Halloween the whole family got in on the costume fun, including Teigen’s husband, John Legend.
Heidi Klum as Heidi Klum
What’s better than one Heidi Klum? Six of them!
Josephine Skriver as a Psychedelic Clown
The model perfectly balanced spooky and sexy.
Jessica White as a Snake Charmer
A real snake? Now, that’s commitment.
Hunter McGrady as a Firefighter
Could this costume get any cuter?
Camille Kostek as Boyfriend Rob Gronkowski
We love that Kostek rocked all the real Super Bowl rings. Check out our product guide for how to achieve this beauty look.
Nina Agdal as a Sexy Superhero
Agdal was ready to fight evil and look good doing it.
Molly Sims as a Tiger
Could Sims be any fiercer in this 2015 getup?
Emily Ratajkowski as Marge Simpson
It’s just cartoon perfection.
Gigi Hadid as Sandy Olsson in Grease
Is that you, Olivia Newton-John? Check out our product guide for how to achieve this hair and makeup.
Jessica White as a Showgirl
The show girl was a showstopper.
Chanel Iman as a Sexy Mummy
Only Iman could pull off a mummy outfit that was also runway ready.
Hailey Clauson as a Old Timey Maiden
This look has never been more posh.
Melissa Haro as a Belly Dancer
Haro dazzled at Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party in 2005.
Sara Sampaio as a Bloody 18th Century Frenchwoman
A ghoulish delight!
Georgina Burke as Ursula
A classic character is always a smart way to go.
Heidi Klum as Jessica Rabbit
You can’t have a best costume list and not feature Klum on it several times. And her Jessica Rabbit was on point.
Barbara Palvin as Princess Mononoke
Simple yet clever.
Heidi Klum as Michael Jackson’s Werewolf in the “Thriller” Video
She did it again! This costume was so good you couldn’t even tell it was her.
Camille Kostek as a Glamour Girl
She is a natural blonde bombshell.
Ciara as Selena
The 2021 SI Swimsuit cover star paid homage to another music legend.
Duckie Thot as a Dominatrix
That hair defies gravity.
Kate Upton as a Sexy Skeleton
Leave it to Kate the Great to make a skeleton sexy.
Chrissy Teigen as a Child Beauty Queen
Teigen managed to be both creepy and adorable.
Olivia Culpo as the Cheshire Cat
Culpo’s smile is as charismatic as that of the famed Alice in Wonderland character.
Serena Williams as an ’80s Fitness Instructor
We’d follow the GOAT’s workout regimen no matter the decade.
Winnie Harlow as RuPaul
Queen of the costumes.
Tori Praver as Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman
A classic costume executed to perfection.
Heidi Klum as an Old Lady
And one last Klum entry with impeccable makeup.