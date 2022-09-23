Skip to main content
Sexy SI Swimsuit Models Do Halloween
Sexy SI Swimsuit Models Do Halloween

29 of the Most Amazing Halloween Costumes From SI Swimsuit Models Over the Years

From ghoulish to glamorous, these women know how to celebrate.

For some, Halloween is a serious holiday. Fans of the spooky day will go all out with decorations and gear to celebrate. But no one does it better than SI Swimsuit models. These women nail it when it comes to costumes, whether it’s scary, cute or clever. And with so many great showings over the years, it’s hard to narrow it down to a few top ones. But we tried. So, here are 29 of the best Halloween costumes we’ve seen from SI Swimsuit models.

Chrissy Teigen as Morticia Addams

Last Halloween the whole family got in on the costume fun, including Teigen’s husband, John Legend.

Heidi Klum as Heidi Klum

6 Heidi Klum's Halloween

Heidi Klum's 17th Annual Halloween Party.

What’s better than one Heidi Klum? Six of them!

Josephine Skriver as a Psychedelic Clown

The model perfectly balanced spooky and sexy.

Jessica White as a Snake Charmer

Jessica White Snake Charmer Halloween Costume

Jessica White attends Heidi Klum's 12th annual Halloween party.

A real snake? Now, that’s commitment.

Hunter McGrady as a Firefighter

Could this costume get any cuter?

Camille Kostek as Boyfriend Rob Gronkowski

We love that Kostek rocked all the real Super Bowl rings. Check out our product guide for how to achieve this beauty look.

Nina Agdal as a Sexy Superhero

Model Nina Agdal arrives at Heidi Klum's Halloween Party.

Agdal was ready to fight evil and look good doing it.

Molly Sims as a Tiger

Molly Sims is seen celebrating Halloween in Beverly Hills.

Could Sims be any fiercer in this 2015 getup?

Emily Ratajkowski as Marge Simpson

Emily Ratajkowski dressed as Marge Simpson at Heidi Klum's Halloween Party.

It’s just cartoon perfection.

Gigi Hadid as Sandy Olsson in Grease

Gigi Hadid dressed as Olivia Newton John from Grease.

Gigi Hadid dressed as Olivia Newton John from Grease.

Is that you, Olivia Newton-John? Check out our product guide for how to achieve this hair and makeup.

Jessica White as a Showgirl

 Jessica White at Marquee.

The show girl was a showstopper.

Chanel Iman as a Sexy Mummy

Chanel Iman is seen arriving at Heidi Klum's 17th Annual Halloween Party.

Only Iman could pull off a mummy outfit that was also runway ready.

Hailey Clauson as a Old Timey Maiden 

SI Swimsuit model Hailey Clauson arrives at Heidi Klum's Halloween Party.

This look has never been more posh.

Melissa Haro as a Belly Dancer

Model Melissa Haro attends Heidi Klum's annual Halloween party.

Haro dazzled at Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party in 2005.

Sara Sampaio as a Bloody 18th Century Frenchwoman

Model Sara Sampaio attends Moto X presents Heidi Klum's 15th Annual Halloween Party.

A ghoulish delight!

Georgina Burke as Ursula

Georgina Burke attends Heidi Klum's 16th Annual Halloween Party.

A classic character is always a smart way to go.

Heidi Klum as Jessica Rabbit

Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 16th Annual Halloween Party.

You can’t have a best costume list and not feature Klum on it several times. And her Jessica Rabbit was on point.

Barbara Palvin as Princess Mononoke

Barbara Palvin attends Heidi Klum's Annual Halloween Party.

Simple yet clever.

Heidi Klum as Michael Jackson’s Werewolf in the “Thriller” Video

Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 18th Annual Halloween Party.

She did it again! This costume was so good you couldn’t even tell it was her.

Camille Kostek as a Glamour Girl

Camille Kostek is seen on October 31, 2019 at the Heidi Klum Halloween Party.

She is a natural blonde bombshell.

Ciara as Selena

The 2021 SI Swimsuit cover star paid homage to another music legend.

Duckie Thot as a Dominatrix

Duckie Thot attends Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party.

That hair defies gravity.

Kate Upton as a Sexy Skeleton

Kate Upton attends Heidi Klum's 12th annual Halloween party.

Leave it to Kate the Great to make a skeleton sexy.

Chrissy Teigen as a Child Beauty Queen

Model Chrissy Teigen attends Heidi Klum's 12th annual Halloween party.

Teigen managed to be both creepy and adorable.

Olivia Culpo as the Cheshire Cat

Culpo’s smile is as charismatic as that of the famed Alice in Wonderland character.

Serena Williams as an ’80s Fitness Instructor

Serena Williams is seen arriving at Heidi Klum's 17th Annual Halloween Party.

We’d follow the GOAT’s workout regimen no matter the decade.

Winnie Harlow as RuPaul

Model Winnie Harlow is seen arriving to Heidi Klum's 19th Annual Halloween Party.

Queen of the costumes.

Tori Praver as Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman

Tori Praver attends Casamigos Halloween party.

A classic costume executed to perfection.

Heidi Klum as an Old Lady

Heidi Klum attends Shutterfly Presents Heidi Klum's 14th Annual Halloween Party.

And one last Klum entry with impeccable makeup.

