3 Inspirational Photos From Halima Aden’s SI Swimsuit Feature in the Dominican Republic
2024 brought Halima Aden’s third feature in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. For the 60th anniversary of the brand, the model had the chance to join a handful of other women for the Legends Photo Shoot, a celebration of the incredible talent who have helped make the magazine what it is today.
For Aden, it was an inspiring moment. “It’s good to surround yourself with other powerful women,” she said on set at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., “and SI Swimsuit is one of those platforms that really gives us space to be each other's biggest cheerleaders.”
Aden herself is one of those powerful women. She made a name for herself at 19 years old, when she hit the stage at the Miss Minnesota USA pageant wearing a hijab. Her purpose then was the same as it is now: expand traditional definitions of beauty.
That’s exactly what she aimed to do when she first set foot on the SI Swimsuit set in 2019. And that’s exactly what she aimed to do when she returned the following year for a second consecutive feature in the Dominican Republic.
“I want girls to see, no matter what, sometimes you are going to get backlash from your own community,” she told Sports Illustrated following her debut. “But you shouldn’t let that bother you. And really, the fact that in 2019 a swimsuit creates this much attention … I mean, why are women still being judged for what they wear?"
Below are some of the stunning and inspiring photos from her second brand photo shoot captured by Kate Powers.