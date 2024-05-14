Halima Aden 2024: 60th Anniversary Legends
Halima Aden was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla., for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, along with fellow brand legends Chrissy Teigen, Paulina Porizkova, Danielle Herrington, Christie Brinkley, Martha Stewart, Leyna Bloom, Molly Sims, Paige Spiranac, Kate Upton, Sue Bird, Tyra Banks, Gayle King, Brooks Nader, Maye Musk, Camille Kostek, Megan Rapinoe, Winnie Harlow, Nina Agdal, Jasmine Sanders, Lily Aldridge, Hailey Clauson, Hunter McGrady, Kate Love, Brooklyn Decker, Brenna Huckaby and Roshumba Williams.
When Aden appeared in the 2019 SI Swimsuit Issue, she made history as the first hijab-wearing model to pose for the brand. She got her foot in the door through pageantry, where she was the first woman to wear a hijab in the Miss Minnesota USA 2016 pageant. The UNICEF ambassador was born in a refugee camp in Kenya and moved to the United States at the age of 7. She’s a staunch advocate for diversity and is partnered with modest clothing brand Modanisa to design her own turban and shawl collection. She evolved away from modeling in 2017—coming out of retirement for SI Swim’s 60th anniversary legends shoot—but her mission remains the same: to improve awareness and visibility for Muslim women.
SI Swimsuit legends gathered at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., this year for an iconic, glamorous photo shoot, spanning six decades of talent and celebrating the trailblazing history of the brand. Celebrity stylist Molly Dickson lived up to each woman’s red carpet-worthy status and curated the most stylish, couture looks, ensuring each model was dressed to perfection from head-to-toe. Aden wore a stunning Reem Acra floor-length dress, Black Suede Studio stilettos and accessories by Charlie Lapson.
Makeup: Keita Moore for The Only Agency
Styling: Molly Dickson
Styling Team: Sophie Faith, Abigail Hall, Clarke Johnson, Brianna Millstein, Dijana Nedelcovych and Halle Smith
Nails: Julie Kandalec and Christina Aude at Start Touch Agency using Gold Bond and PLA Nails
Skin Prep and Facial Massage: Maria Cristina Bruno using iS Clinical and The FIX
Photographer: Yu Tsai