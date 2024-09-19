3 Radiant Photos of Olivia Dunne on the Beaches of Puerto Rico With SI Swimsuit
To say that the past few years have been momentous for Olivia Dunne would be somewhat of an understatement. It is difficult to do justice to the incredible trajectory of her collegiate gymnastics career, social media presence, NIL success or achievements outside of athletics.
For one, the LSU gymnast has, over the course of the past several years, made a name for herself as one of the highest paid college athletes in the country. She has taken full advantage of the system that allows players to profit off of their own names. But she’s not one to hog the wealth, either. Just as she has built her own portfolio, she has made it her mission to help other LSU athletes to find similar levels of success in the new landscape.
That same success has marked her four—and soon-to-be five—years in the gym at LSU as well. In the spring, the senior helped her team to the school’s first national championship title in program history. Now, heading into her fifth and final year with the squad, she will hope to defend that title alongside her talented teammates.
But beyond the confines of LSU, Dunne hasn’t been idle. She has built an impressive social media following (which includes 5.3 million Instagram followers) and notched appearances in brand campaigns and magazine features alike. That includes, of course, her two SI Swimsuit features.
The 21-year-old made her debut in the annual issue in 2023, when she traveled to Puerto Rico to pose for photos captured by Ben Watts. This year, she followed it up with another equally as impressive feature in Portugal.
Below are some of the fantastic photos from her initial brand feature—and proof that Dunne is a force to be reckoned with even beyond college athletics.