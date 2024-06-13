4 Dazzling SI Swimsuit Photos of Jessica Gomes in Portugal
While Portugal was one of the destinations for the 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue this year, it’s not the first time brand models have posed for the magazine in the Southern European country. In fact, Anne V, Cintia Dicker, Jessica White and Jessica Gomes were each captured in Portugal for the publication in 2010.
For Gomes, it was her third consecutive year posing for the SI Swimsuit Issue. While she double-dipped for two features in 2008 (posing in both Israel and Turks and Caicos), her sophomore brand feature took her to the Canary Islands. The 38-year-old Australian model also went on to pose for the franchise in the British Virgin Islands, China and other locations, including even her native Australia.
And though she’s a complete natural in front of the camera, Gomes told us that she took somewhat of an indirect route to launch her modeling career.
“I was definitely a tomboy growing up,” she stated. “My mother put me into grooming and deployment classes because she was like, ‘You need to start acting like a lady.’ So I started doing fashion shows and TV commercials. I got scouted by an Australian agency and I started traveling to Asia to work and then came to America.”
Today, we’re throwing it back to Gomes’s photo shoot in Portugal from 14 years ago. Below, find a few of our favorite pics from the trip, captured by Stewart Shining, that each showcase the model’s natural beauty.