4 Magnificent SI Swimsuit Photos of Robyn Lawley in Malta

The four-time brand model traveled to Southern Europe for the 2016 issue.

Cara O’Bleness

Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta.
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

When she first posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2015, Robyn Lawley was photographed by James Macari in Wyoming. The Australian model would return to the fold for a total of four consecutive features with the brand, which also took her to Malta, Mexico and New York City.

At the time of her initial brand feature nine years ago, Lawley was considered the brand’s first plus size model. At SI Swimsuit’s 60th anniversary red carpet launch party in May, we caught up with the 34-year-old model to get her thoughts on where the industry stands today. And though she believes we’ve come a long way, Lawley noted that there’s still work to be done. She also noted that the SI Swimsuit brand was integral in leading the conversation around body acceptance and diversity.

“The 60th anniversary is a huge deal because this issue means so much to size diversity,” Lawley told us at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City. “ ... [Body diversity has improved] 100%, but we are now fighting with AI, so we’re actually fighting with bodies that aren’t even real anymore. But I think in terms of body acceptance, we’ve definitely changed the game ... SI [Swimsuit]’s changed the game, they’ve led the way, and I couldn't be prouder.”

In addition to her work with the franchise, Lawley has been featured on the cover of Marie Claire and international editions of Maxim and Cosmopolitan. Outside of the modeling world, she is co-owner of Ritual Powders, a plant-based line of mushroom drink mixes.

Below, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite photos from Lawley’s SI Swimsuit feature in Malta.

