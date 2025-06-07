4 Things You Don’t Know About Suni Lee
Six-time Olympic medalist Suni Lee is known for her talent as an artistic gymnast, as well as her advocacy work for kidney disease. This year, the 22-year-old athlete joined the ranks of several other athletes featured in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, which she posed for at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla.
While on location, Lee sat down with the cameras to reveal a few little-known facts about herself—some of which may surprise you. Below, learn a bit more about the Minnesota native, from her favorite artist of the moment to her secret talent and more.
Her favorite number is three
Lee, who has participated in two Olympic games to date, made her debut in Tokyo in 2020. There, she took home three medals, including one bronze, one silver and one gold—adding up to her favorite number. In 2024, Lee added to her Olympic medal count in Paris, where she added two bronze and one gold medal to her collection.
She dislikes when people fail to follow through
“My immediate ick is when someone says they’re going to do something and they don’t,” Lee says.
Lee can help you track down your crush online
In the age of social media, many of us have the details of our lives online. Lee says she has no problem finding someone if given just a crumb of information about them.
“I’m an FBI agent,” she admitted while on location. “I can find anyone online, like if you ask me to, like just give me a picture or something, like I’ll find them.”
She’s a huge fan of Rod Wave
Whether she’s training in the gym or on set with SI Swimsuit, there’s a very likely chance the athlete is listening to one artist in particular through her headphones.
“Right now, anything by like Rod Wave ... [his] new playlist has been on repeat for me,” Lee says of the “Great Gatsby” rapper. “... I’m like a big super fan.”