4-Time Olympian Lindsey Vonn Was Glowing on SI Swimsuit Set in Puerto Vallarta
It’s been a big week for former professional alpine skier Lindsey Vonn. Though no longer a competitive athlete, she has remained deeply involved in the sports world at large since her retirement in 2019.
So, of course, she can currently be found on the ground in Paris, preparing to support the Olympians representing the United States at the 2024 Olympics. But her visit to France has also included some important business. On July 24, the 2010 gold medalist had the chance to attend the International Olympic Committee meeting for the announcement of the 2034 Winter Olympics location.
For months, Vonn has advocated for the games to return to Salt Lake City for the first time since 2002. As a member of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Game, she has been making the case that the Utah capital is the best-suited atmosphere for the international competition. On July 24, the athlete got her wish: the 2034 Olympics will return to the destination.
Though she won’t be competing, she will certainly be a valuable part of the planning for the event. Needless to say, the exciting announcement has Vonn—and her illustrious career on and off the slopes—on our minds. And, in reflecting on her career, we can’t help but reflect on her impressive partnership with SI Swimsuit.
The athlete has posed for the magazine a total of three times. The most recent, in 2019, included a trip to Puerto Vallarta with photographer Walter Chin, resulting in a series of breathtaking photos on the beaches there. It was a different display of skill than on the slopes—but it was brilliant all the same.
In honor of all that Vonn has achieved—and all that she will continue to achieve—here is a look back at a few stunning snaps from that trip.