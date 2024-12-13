5 Behind the Scenes Photos From Chrissy Teigen’s SI Swimsuit Cover Photo Shoot in Los Angeles
The end of 2024 is near, and we’re taking the opportunity to look back at all of the moments that made SI Swimsuit so special during our 60th anniversary year. In case you missed it, take a look at SI Swimsuit Wrapped, which summarizes 31 unforgettable moments that took place this year. Before we set our intentions for 2025, we’re throwing it back to the last 365 days and highlighting several special SI Swimsuit moments (in no particular order), including Chrissy Teigen’s return to the cover.
Model, entrepreneur and mom Chrissy Teigen first posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2011, when she was photographed in the Philippines. Since then, the 39-year-old has posed for the magazine on numerous occasions, including the cover of the 2014 SI Swimsuit Issue.
This year, Teigen returned to the fold after seven years away, and landed not one but two covers of the 60th anniversary issue. The Utah native was photographed at her home in Los Angeles for a solo cover, and was also featured on group cover alongside fellow brand legends.
Outside of her work as a model, Teigen is the founder of lifestyle brand Cravings, a best-selling author, television star and advocate. The proud mom of four uses her platform to share her successes as much as her struggles in an effort to help other women.
“I think for me, it’s being outspoken about the hard times,” Teigen told us while on set. “And being able to have that warmth come from people when they know your full story and know that you are a fully formed human being with different emotions, going through different chapters in life. To share that story and struggle and to do it publicly or in an element where you have a lot of reach, like social media, where people can relate or become more empathetic, is important.
“I love it when a woman shares her struggles in business with me, because I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I thought I was the only one.’ Everyone looks like their company is doing so well. They’re posting so much, doing this and that, and they have this billboard, and I don’t have that. So, it’s really special to have that bond where you feel like wow, I’m not alone.”
Teigen’s return to the fold this year sure was an epic one. In honor of the occasion, we’re sharing a few never-before-seen pics from behind the scenes of her Los Angeles photo shoot.
Stay tuned as we continue to look back on more happenings from our SI Swimsuit Wrapped list in the coming weeks!