5 Brilliant Photos of the Legendary Camille Kostek in Portugal
Camille Kostek first posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2018, when she was named co-winner of the brand’s very first Swim Search. The 32-year-old Connecticut native went on to land the cover of the magazine the following year, after a stunning rookie photo shoot in Kangaroo Island, Australia.
The former NFL cheerleader has returned to the fold each year since, and this year, was named a brand legend. Kostek has been featured in the Dominican Republic (twice!), Hollywood, Fla., St. Croix and Portugal. And each year, she just keeps getting better and better.
Outside of her work with SI Swimsuit, Kostek is a swimwear and jewelry designer who uses her personal platform to continually uplift other women.
“The journey of self-love is called a journey for a reason—it’s never-ending,” she told us on set while in the Sunshine State earlier this year. “You can have days where you’re falling in love with yourself and days where you’re literally having a battle within yourself. It is hard enough to deal with that, let alone the opinions of others, especially when other women aren’t kind. Treat others the way you would want to be treated and let’s keep spreading kindness; there are never enough compliments to give to one another. Whether you know them or not, hype other women up. No one needs to be torn down.”
Today, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite photographs from Kostek’s 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue feature in Portugal.