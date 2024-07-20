5 Gorgeous Photos of SI Swimsuit Legend Leyna Bloom in Belize
Leyna Bloom took a moment to remind her Instagram followers of her SI Swimsuit legend status on Thursday, and we sure are glad she did. The four-time brand model, who landed the cover of the magazine as a rookie in 2021 (and again this year as part of a group feature with fellow franchise icons) has returned to the fold each year since. She has been photographed for SI Swimsuit in Tampa, Fla., Belize, Dominica and Hollywood, Fla.
The Central American country where Bloom posed for her sophomore brand feature was the focus of her Instagram carousel on July 18, and the model-actress posted five different looks from that year’s feature, captured by Yu Tsai.
In the first, Bloom offered up a smolder for the camera while wearing blue Miesis Swimwear bottoms with white polka dots. She then posed in the water in a yellow two-piece by Navy Ray and colorful dress by Celia B, and struck a pose along a palm tree in a colorful PatBo one-piece. Additionally, Bloom served fierce goddess energy in a bright orange Monday Swimwear suit and flaunted her fit physique in a hot pink plunging one-piece by OYE Swimwear.
“Pick your favorite Swimsuit 🌴,” Bloom urged of her followers in her caption—and plenty delivered in the comments.
“Obsessed with all of them but more importantly obsessed with YOU,” one person gushed.
“They’re all beautiful but that first 📸 is perfection 😍,” someone else added.
“All of them but 3🔥🔥🔥,” another follower noted.
“ALL OF THEM 😍🔥,” an additional fan cheered.