5 Gorgeous SI Swimsuit Photos of Alix Earle in Miami
As SI Swimsuit’s inaugural digital issue cover model, Alix Earle took part in two different photo shoots in Miami earlier this year. The 23-year-old content creator posed for photographer Yu Tsai in an after-party-themed series of photos and took to the beach to pose for a set of waterfront pics.
And when the photos were revealed to the public, the University of Miami graduate took to TikTok, where she has 7.1 million followers, to discuss her decision to not retouch any of the photos that were captured of her for the feature.
“When we did this photo shoot, I was talking a lot in the interviews about like what my brand is and I kept coming back to being like, it’s just being authentically yourself and being transparent,” she said. “Like I’m always very transparent with you guys.”
Earle noted that she chose to not smooth out any bumps on her skin or the shape of her breast implants, as it felt true to her brand to represent herself authentically.
“I think as women, we do that so much, where we just criticize ourselves and I think when telling the story of my brand and communicating that to my audience and a new audience, this was just something that was an important decision for me and I’m really happy we went through with it,” Earle stated.
Below, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite photos from Earle’s beachfront SI Swimsuit digital cover photo shoot in Miami.