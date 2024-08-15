Swimsuit

5 Gorgeous SI Swimsuit Photos of Alix Earle in Miami

Our June digital issue cover model took part in two stunning photo shoots in Florida.

Cara O’Bleness

Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Florida.
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Florida. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated 

As SI Swimsuit’s inaugural digital issue cover model, Alix Earle took part in two different photo shoots in Miami earlier this year. The 23-year-old content creator posed for photographer Yu Tsai in an after-party-themed series of photos and took to the beach to pose for a set of waterfront pics.

And when the photos were revealed to the public, the University of Miami graduate took to TikTok, where she has 7.1 million followers, to discuss her decision to not retouch any of the photos that were captured of her for the feature.

“When we did this photo shoot, I was talking a lot in the interviews about like what my brand is and I kept coming back to being like, it’s just being authentically yourself and being transparent,” she said. “Like I’m always very transparent with you guys.”

Earle noted that she chose to not smooth out any bumps on her skin or the shape of her breast implants, as it felt true to her brand to represent herself authentically.

“I think as women, we do that so much, where we just criticize ourselves and I think when telling the story of my brand and communicating that to my audience and a new audience, this was just something that was an important decision for me and I’m really happy we went through with it,” Earle stated.

Below, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite photos from Earle’s beachfront SI Swimsuit digital cover photo shoot in Miami.

Alix Earle
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Florida. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated 
Alix Earle
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Florida. Swimsuit by Korobeynikov. Shirt by Korobeynikov. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated 
Alix Earle
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Florida. Swimsuit by Heavy Manners. Earrings are vintage. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated 
Alix Earle
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Florida. Swimsuit by Oséree. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated 
Alix Earle
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Florida. Bodysuit by Missoni. Bottoms by Belle the Label. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated 
Cara O’Bleness

CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

