5 Incredible Photos of SI Swim Legend Brooks Nader in Florida
A year after landing the cover of the SI Swimsuit Issue, Brooks Nader returned to the fold for the sixth occasion, this time as a brand legend. She graced the cover of one of three 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue covers this year featuring fellow brand icons, including Camille Kostek, Winnie Harlow and Jasmine Sanders, following a group photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla.
Nader was discovered through the Swim Search in 2019, and was declared that year’s SI Swimsuit open casting call winner after posing for the magazine in Paradise Island, Bahamas.
View Brooks Nader’s 2024 SI Swimsuit legends gallery here.
View Brooks Nader’s 2024 SI Swimsuit gallery in Mexico here.
“It’s surreal because I feel like I was just standing in line for the Swim Search, trying to be around the magazine and meet the team—and [back then] that to me seemed like such a far-fetched dream,” Nader stated. “To go from being told ‘no’ by my agents, who said I wouldn’t be a good fit for Sports Illustrated and they wouldn’t like me, to actually winning the Swim Search and being in the issue, and then going on to be on the cover, to now being considered a Legend, surrounded by actual Legends like Christie Brinkley,Tyra Banks, Lily Aldridge and Maye Musk—I can’t even describe how incredibly special this moment is.”
In addition to participating in the photo shoot with fellow legends at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Nader traveled to Mexico for a beachside feature, both of which were captured by photographer Yu Tsai. Below are a few of our favorite snaps from her photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla.