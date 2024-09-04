5 Incredible Swimsuit Photos of Jasmine Sanders in Bali
Jasmine Sanders first joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2019, when her photo shoot in Costa Rica with James Macari earned her the coveted Rookie of the Year title. Upon returning to the fold the following year, the 33-year-old German native landed the cover of the 2020 issue following her photo shoot in Bali. That year, fellow brand stars Olivia Culpo and Kate Love were also named cover models.
Sanders has posed for the issue each year since her debut, traveling to the likes of Tampa, Fla., Belize, Puerto Rico and Hollywood, Fla., for her work with the SI Swimsuit Issue. This year, she participated in a group photo shoot featuring 26 other brand icons in honor of the magazine’s 60th anniversary issue. And despite her incredible career résumé, including features in publications like Vogue, Glamour, Allure and W, Sanders has stayed grounded through it all.
“I love my desire to be and do better daily. I also love that no matter where I am along my journey, I never forget where I came from,” Sanders, who is known as “Golden Barbie” to her online following, stated on set earlier this spring. “I always stand firm in what I believe in, and I am not one to back down. I can thank my family, friends and loved ones for that, honestly. I am grateful for how I was raised and thankful for the tribe that I have around me that continues to keep me grounded and humble. I truly couldn’t ask for a better support system and community.”
Below, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite photos from Sanders’s 2020 SI Swimsuit Issue cover photo shoot in Bali.