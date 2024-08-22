Swimsuit

5 Incredibly Colorful Swimsuit Pics of Jasmine Sanders in Belize

The SI Swimsuit legend traveled to the Central American country for the 2022 issue.

Cara O’Bleness

Before she became an SI Swimsuit legend this year, Jasmine Sanders was a rookie in the 2019 issue. She traveled to Costa Rica for a dazzling photo shoot that ultimately earned her Rookie of the Year honors. The following year, the 33-year-old model returned to the fold after her feature in Bali, and landed the cover of the 2020 magazine alongside fellow brand stars Kate Love and Olivia Culpo.

Each year since, Sanders’s work with SI Swimsuit has taken her to exotic locations like Belize and Puerto Rico. And this year, she was deemed a brand legend. The German-born model participated in a group feature in Hollywood, Fla., alongside 26 other franchise icons, which resulted in a triptych of magazine covers.

“It’s invigorating knowing that I am amongst such intelligent, powerful and iconic women,” Sanders stated while on location in the Sunshine State earlier this year. “It is a pleasure and honestly an honor to be able to stand next to these women. It’s definitely a major career highlight to be considered an SI legend.”

In addition to her work with the brand, Sanders has collaborated with notable companies like Victoria’s Secret, Savage X Fenty and Moschino, and has appeared within the pages of popular publications such as Vogue, Glamour, Allure and W. On her social media platforms, Sanders is known as “Golden Barbie,” where she regularly shares work and lifestyle updates with her millions of followers.

Below, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite vibrant photographs from Sanders’s 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue feature in Belize.

Jasmine Sanders
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by JADE Swim. Top by Celia B. Earrings by Ottoman Hands. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. Earrings by SENIA. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. Earrings by Ottoman Hands. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Rat & Boa. Necklace by Ottoman Hands. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. Earrings by Ottoman Hands. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

