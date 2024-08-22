5 Incredibly Colorful Swimsuit Pics of Jasmine Sanders in Belize
Before she became an SI Swimsuit legend this year, Jasmine Sanders was a rookie in the 2019 issue. She traveled to Costa Rica for a dazzling photo shoot that ultimately earned her Rookie of the Year honors. The following year, the 33-year-old model returned to the fold after her feature in Bali, and landed the cover of the 2020 magazine alongside fellow brand stars Kate Love and Olivia Culpo.
Each year since, Sanders’s work with SI Swimsuit has taken her to exotic locations like Belize and Puerto Rico. And this year, she was deemed a brand legend. The German-born model participated in a group feature in Hollywood, Fla., alongside 26 other franchise icons, which resulted in a triptych of magazine covers.
“It’s invigorating knowing that I am amongst such intelligent, powerful and iconic women,” Sanders stated while on location in the Sunshine State earlier this year. “It is a pleasure and honestly an honor to be able to stand next to these women. It’s definitely a major career highlight to be considered an SI legend.”
In addition to her work with the brand, Sanders has collaborated with notable companies like Victoria’s Secret, Savage X Fenty and Moschino, and has appeared within the pages of popular publications such as Vogue, Glamour, Allure and W. On her social media platforms, Sanders is known as “Golden Barbie,” where she regularly shares work and lifestyle updates with her millions of followers.
Below, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite vibrant photographs from Sanders’s 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue feature in Belize.