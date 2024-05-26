5 Phenomenal Photos From Brooklyn Decker’s SI Swim Cover Feature in the Maldives
Brooklyn Decker made her SI Swimsuit debut in Colombia in 2006, when she secured her Rookie of the Year title. She graced the pages of the following five issues, landing on the cover of the 2010 magazine, after a breathtaking feature in the Maldives. The Just Go With It actress then returned to the fold again and posed for the 50th anniversary issue in 2014.
This year, she came “back home” to the franchise, marking her eighth year with the brand, and further signifying her status as an SI Swimsuit legend.
The 37-year-old mom of two joined fellow brand icons like Tyra Banks, Christie Brinkley, Kate Upton and 2024 cover girl Chrissy Teigen for a marvelous photo shoot with Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla.
“I just feel lucky to be part of this group of diverse and storied women. Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] launched my career when I was 18-years-old. Growing up, my mom would get the magazine every year because they always showcased powerful, beautiful women who were strong and constantly in motion,” the Grace and Frankie star gushed. “To be a Legend speaks volumes about the magazine and its loyalty to the women on the pages, and its commitment to launching careers and helping sustain careers—and continuing to showcase women long after the industry has told them they’re over. Being a Legend is more about the power of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit than it is about any one of us individually.”
Below are five jaw-dropping photos from Decker’s 2010 cover photo shoot with Walter Iooss Jr. in the Maldives.