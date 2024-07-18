5 Sensational Neon Swimsuit Pics of Jasmine Sanders in Costa Rica
When Jasmine Sanders joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2019, she was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica—and her feature resulted in such stunning imagery that she was honored with the magazine’s coveted Rookie of the Year title.
Looking back, it’s no surprise as to why. The 33-year-old model and fashionista has returned to the fold each year since, traveling Bali for the 2020 issue and securing the cover of that year’s publication. Sanders has also posed for the issue in Tampa, Fla., Belize, Puerto Rico and, most recently, Hollywood, Fla. She took part in a group photo shoot with fellow brand legends in the Sunshine State for this year’s 60th anniversary issue.
“It’s invigorating knowing that I am amongst such intelligent, powerful and iconic women,” she stated of the opportunity to pose alongside fellow SI Swimsuit icons. “It is a pleasure and honestly an honor to be able to stand next to these women. It’s definitely a major career highlight to be considered an SI legend.”
Outside of her work with SI Swimsuit, Sanders, who has been modeling since the age of 13, has worked with brands like Victoria’s Secret, Savage X Fenty and Moschino. The 33-year-old has also appeared within the pages of notable publications like Vogue, Glamour, Allure and W.
Today, we’re throwing it back to the photo shoot that started it all with SI Swimsuit: Sanders’s rookie feature. Below, find a few of our favorite neon swimsuit pics of the German-born model, captured by Macari in Costa Rica.