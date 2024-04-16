5 Stunning Pics That Earned Alexis Ren Rookie of the Year Honors
Cara O’Bleness
After posing for her SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Aruba in 2018, Alexis Ren earned Rookie of the Year honors for her stunning feature—and upon reflecting on the full spread a few years later, it’s no wonder why.
The 27-year-old influencer, actress and classically trained ballerina is largely known for her work as a mental health activist. Ren cofounded We Are Warriors alongside friend and writer Allie Michelle in 2021. Today, the online wellness community provides a platform for women to access resources and workshops related to mental health, physical fitness, creativity and wealth.
At the time of her SI Swimsuit feature six years ago, the Santa Monica native shared three important messages with us that she hoped to convey to her many fans and followers: you are enough, it’s O.K. not to be O.K., and you are not alone.
“Those are the top three things I go off the bat about,” she added. “I love talking to [fans] because I love seeing where my presence in this world affected has affected their own life. To know I affected a person thousands of miles away just because I lived my life to the fullest as much as I possibly can and I inspired them to do the same. It doesn’t get better than that.”
While on location with the SI Swimsuit team, Ren donned several pink, metallic and neutral-colored bikinis and flaunted her athletic abilities in the sand. Below are just a few of our favorite photos captured by visual artist Yu Tsai in Aruba.