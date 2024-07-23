5 Vibrant SI Swimsuit Photos of Camille Kostek in Florida
Before she became an SI Swimsuit legend this year, Camille Kostek first came to the brand in 2018, when she participated in (and co-won) the brand’s first Swim Search open casting call. The 32-year-old model and former NFL cheerleader has returned to the fold each year since, while becoming an absolute stalwart of the brand along the way.
Following that initial feature in Belize, Kostek landed the cover of the 2019 SI Swimsuit Issue as a rookie after taking part in a photo shoot in Kangaroo Island, Australia. In the years since, she’s traveled to the Dominican Republic (twice!), Hollywood, Fla., St. Croix and, for the 60th anniversary issue this year, Portugal.
“I almost feel like I’ve been inducted into the SI Swimsuit Hall of Fame,” Kostek stated while on set for the legends group feature earlier this spring. “Being on the cover, I didn’t think it could get better than that—and it did. Sometimes I stop and reflect about the journey that it took to get here and I had dreamt of a day like this coming ... Living out these dreams has been incredible and beyond. What the magazine did for me at such a young age, allowing me to embrace my hips and my freckles and just whatever made me, me—I can now be that for someone else, kind of like leaving a little piece of my legacy. It is all I could ask for, and more.”
Below, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite colorful snapshots from Kostek’s 2021 SI Swimsuit feature in Hollywood, Fla.