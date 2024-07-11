6 Unmissable Photos of Belgian Model Rose Bertram in Curaçao
Three-time SI Swimsuit model Rose Bertram made her debut with the brand in 2015 participating in a unique and bold body painting feature on the beaches of St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands with photographer Yu Tsai and talented artist Joanne Gair. The following year, the 29-year-old traveled to Tahiti and absolutely blew the team away. Her most recent feature with the franchise was in 2017, when she was captured by Ben Watts in the Caribbean island country of Curaçao.
One year later she made history as the first model to appear on the cover of Dutch Vogue while pregnant. The mom of two, shares her daughters Naleya and Zaylee with ex-husband and former professional athlete Gregory van der Wiel.
Today, Bertram is dominating the fashion and modeling industries, cementing herself as a style icon and putting together headline-worthy looks for various red carpets, global fashion weeks and glamorous big city GNO’s and tropical vacations. She is also the founder of haircare brand We the Curl.
“I remember when I started [modeling] people always told me that it would never work out. They told me that I’d never get to do big jobs because I wasn’t tall enough, didn’t have a very skinny, high-fashion body type. It’s so important to give chances to girls who aren’t tall, who have curves, and are different. That way you can tell that fashion is changing, now it’s all about who you are,” she shared. “In my first year I did [SI Swimsuit] and people started to know who I was; in my second year I saw my social media grow and I began working more on branding myself. I’m really happy because I’m getting to doing things that are harder, especially for a girl my size and height. I’m seeing changes in my career right now and that’s one of the things I’m so excited about, but it isn’t just about having the most followers. At a certain point in your career you have to have the right management and people behind you; that is what takes you to the next level.”
Below are six magnificent photos from her 2017 SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Curaçao.