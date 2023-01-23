Skip to main content
Kelsey Merritt Goes Swimming with Sharks in the Bahamas
Kelsey Merritt Goes Swimming with Sharks in the Bahamas

8 Absolutely Stunning Photos of Kelsey Merritt in Great Exuma, Bahamas

The model has been featured in SI Swimsuit three times.

Filipino model Kelsey Merritt made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2019 in Great Exuma, Bahamas with Laretta Houston. She returned to be featured in the magazine in ’20 and ’21.

Merritt is best known for her work with Revolve and Victoria’s Secret. She made history by becoming the first Filipino model to walk the runway in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Scroll to Continue

More from SwimLife

Currently, Merritt actively engages with her 1.7 million Instagram followers. She frequently posts her outfits of the day, modeling photos and her ski and surf adventures. The model is also an advocate for body positivity and often shares photos of her stretch marks.

x162471_tk2_00328_rawwm1920jpg
x162471_tk2_01036_rawfinal1920jpg
x162471_tk2_00664_rawwm1920jpg
x162471_tk2_01345_rawfinal1920jpg
x162471_tk2_01858_rawwm1920jpg
x162471_tk2_01459_rawfinal1920jpg
x162471_tk2_00136_rawwm1920jpg
x162471_tk2_00894_rawwm1920jpg
© 2023 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy