9 of Chanel Iman’s Best SI Swimsuit Photos From Madagascar

Chanel Iman is a seasoned fashion industry veteran. Before she made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2014—and was featured again in ’15 and ’16—Iman was named one of the top 30 models of the decade by Vogue France. Most notably, she was a Victoria’s Secret model and went on to became a VS Angel in ’10.

“Shooting with Sports Illustrated is always so exciting because I love the team that I work with,” she said in a 2021 interview with Fox News. “The places that you travel for Sports Illustrated are some of the most beautiful places that I’ve ever been in my life. It’s just fun to be around women that empower you and make you feel good while you’re at work.”

The 32-year-old shares two kids, Cali and Cassie, with her ex-husband, New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard. The two officially divorced in January 2022 and Iman is now dating New England Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.

“I always bought Sports Illustrated as a teenage girl growing up,” she recalled. “I prayed that I would one day be working with them. So it’s definitely an achievement for me to be one of the Sports Illustrated girls.”

