A Peek Behind the Curtain Into the Making of the SI Swimsuit’s Legends Photo Shoot
The end of 2024 is near, and we’re taking the opportunity to look back at all of the moments that made SI Swimsuit so special during our 60th anniversary year. In case you missed it, take a look at SI Swimsuit Wrapped, which summarizes 31 unforgettable moments that took place this year. Before we set our intentions for 2025, we’re throwing it back to the last 365 days and highlighting several special SI Swimsuit moments (in no particular order), including our legendary photo shoot featuring 27 brand icons.
Earlier this spring, 27 SI Swimsuit stalwarts descended upon the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., where they were photographed by Yu Tsai for SI Swimsuit’s 60th anniversary issue. Brand legends like Camille Kostek, Brooks Nader, Winnie Harlow, Brenna Huckaby, Kate Upton, Martha Stewart, Leyna Bloom, Roshumba Williams and others were all part of the experience, which resulted in a stunning triptych of 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue covers.
Instead of swimwear, each woman was styled in a glamorous gown, courtesy of celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, along with chic jewels and expertly-paired accessories. The experience on set was one for the books, and an occasion that left the models themselves feeling both grateful and inspired.
“It is honestly taking my breath away every couple of seconds,” Jasmine Sanders, the publication’s 2020 cover star, stated while on location. “I found myself downstairs watching Tyra Banks literally cut on for the camera, [and] even when she’s not even shooting, just seeing her transform and smize in person is like the most incredible moment and highlight ever ... It’s amazing to be a woman. It’s amazing to be in this room with all of these incredible women who are absolutely legendary, iconic trailblazers. All of these women have really opened up doors and paved ways for all of us. So, to be able to share the stage with them is absolutely incredible.”
By now, you’ve likely seen the three covers and each woman’s individual photo gallery from the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue’s legends photo shoot. In honor of the incredible year we’ve had, we’re throwing it back to a few exclusive behind the scenes photos captured on set in the Sunshine State.
Stay tuned as we continue to look back on more happenings from our SI Swimsuit Wrapped list in the coming weeks!