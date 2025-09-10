SI Swim Alum and Pro Soccer Player Abby Dahlkemper Announces Pregnancy
In breaking baby news from the Bay, pro soccer star and SI Swimsuit alum Abby Dahlkemper is officially expecting her first child with husband Aaron Schoenfeld!
The 32-year-old shared the sweetest Instagram photo dump to reveal the news today. In the first snap, she faced the camera in a cozy white knit and perfect blue jeans while holding up an ultrasound strip. Schoenfeld leaned in to kiss her cheek, looking effortlessly sharp in a crisp white overshirt and dark green pants. The backdrop was the most serene beach scene that felt as intimate as it was joyful.
“Baby Schoenfeld coming 2026,” she captioned the carousel along with baby, sparkle and white heart emojis.
The second pic showed the couple kneeling in the sand, each hugging one of their two pups. Both dogs wore “big sister” bandanas around their necks, making the reveal a true family affair. A third shot, a slightly blurry but tender moment of him kissing Dahlkemper’s growing belly, has us totally swooning.
Bay FC, Dahlkemper’s current club, reposted the pics with its own playful caption: “Ba(b)y FC Congrats @abbydahlkemper & @aaronschoenfeld18! The newest addition to their squad is set to debut in 2026.”
The Menlo Park native joined Bay FC late last year in a trade with the San Diego Wave, where she was the club’s first-ever signing and a cornerstone from its inaugural 2022 season. “Since the announcement of Bay FC, I’ve dreamt of the opportunity to return to my hometown to play in front of my family and friends,” she said at the time.
She signed with the expansion team through the 2026 season, with an option for 2027.
Her move followed a resilient comeback. Dahlkemper underwent major back surgery and returned to the field late in 2023 to help San Diego secure the NWSL Shield. In her decade-long career, she’s won three NWSL Championships, four Shields and was named Defender of the Year in 2017. She also secured a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
Outside of soccer, Dahlkemper is forever tied to the SI Swimsuit family. She posed for the 2019 issue in St. Lucia, the same year she secured the World Cup trophy with the USWNT.
Schoenfeld, who hails from Lancaster, Pa.—the same town where Dahlkemper was born—played in Major League Soccer for Minnesota United FC and Austin FC before retiring. The pair announced their engagement in December 2020 and tied the knot in a private Santa Cruz ceremony in January 2021.