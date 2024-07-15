Bella Hadid Is Ready for a Brat Summer in Black Micro Leather Ensemble in NYC
Bella Hadid is having the hottest it girl summer in New York City while promoting her new campaign with Adidas. The supermodel’s latest big city looks have all made their way onto our mood boards. The 27-year-old is beating the heat in light colors and cropped moments, staying trendy in capris and baby tees, and proving her love for vintage looks in archival Gucci and low-rise ensembles.
Her latest look, however, turned up the edge a notch and pulled from the viral Charli XCX edgy, unbothered, party girl-inspired “Brat” aesthetic. The Orebella fragrance brand founder was photographed in a sleek black plunging halter bodysuit by Khaite and leather hot pants from Fidan Novruzova on July 12. The look, curated by celebrity wardrobe stylist Molly Dickson, was completed with sleek black Bonnie Clyde sunglasses, a shiny black YSL tote bag and Isabel Marant’s black cowboy boots, of course. The equestrian accessorized with gorgeously unique mixed-metal jewelry, including a statement silver necklace from Elsa Peretti, dainty gold bracelets, chunky rings and thick drop earrings.
Hadid’s long hair was naturally wavy and effortlessly tousled as she looked absolutely radiant parading around Greenwich Village. The Washington D.C. native, who is of Palestinian and Dutch descent, is the queen of taking risks when it comes to fashion. She has developed a strong sense of personal style and isn’t afraid to think and dress out of the box.
“Anyone who doesn’t like my style ... It’s a good thing it's mine. And not yours,” she has said.