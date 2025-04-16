Alex Morgan Gets Candid on Motherhood After Baby No. 2: ‘A Woman’s Body Is Insane’
Alex Morgan has accomplished a number of physical feats in her 35 years of age. The two-time FIFA World Cup winner and two-time Olympic medalist is used to doing hard things, but her most recent accomplishment didn’t include a soccer ball.
The mother of two—who announced the birth of her first son, Enzo, on March 30—got candid on Instagram about her postpartum body.
“A woman’s body is insane. Real talk. We carry a child for 9 months, push them out of our bodies (in my case 20hrs of labor, and 4hrs of pushing 🙃) then boom, here you go, back to reality—with barely any recovery time,” Morgan's caption read. “Truly amazed by what women are capable of…from world championships to motherhood.”
The post collaborated with the brand Frida Mom, as Morgan snapped a mirror selfie while sporting a pair of its postpartum underwear.
“Thanks to @fridamom for the assist every step of the way,” the athlete added in her caption.
Morgan’s former USA Soccer teammates fled to the comment section on her post to offer their own words of encouragement.
“mom goals,” Olympic gold medalist, Sophia Wilson said.
“she badd🔥,” Gold Cup champion, Midge Purce chimed in.
The three-time SI Swimsuit model declared that her family was expanding at the same time she announced her retirement from soccer. Morgan and her husband—former Major League Soccer player, Servando Carrasco—also share a daughter, Charlie, who turns 5 on May 7.
“This is not the retirement video I expected when I initially thought I was gonna do this,” Morgan shared in a Sept. 5 announcement to Instagram, simply captioned “Thank you🫶.”
“Because Charlie’s going to be a big sister. I’m pregnant,” she added.
Morgan continued, explaining that family has been fundamental to her journey as a professional athlete and beyond.
“We are so overjoyed. To me, family means everything. I wouldn't be here without my husband and my family,” she added.
Morgan laced up her boots for the final time three days later, when her San Diego Wave squad faced the North Carolina Courage. She stepped off the pitch after 13 minutes, a nod to the notorious number she’s worn both domestically and internationally.
And yet, Morgan continues to make strides on and off the field as one of the sport’s biggest icons of the 21st century. The Alex Morgan Foundation turned two in late March, she shared on Instagram. And there’s much more on the horizon, with her stating, “We are just getting started.”