Brooks Nader Puts a Street Style Spin on Cinderellacore in Miami
Brooks Nader brought serious fairytale-meets-fashion energy to the launch party for CELSIUS’s new Spritz Vibe flavor in Miami on Oct. 22.
Ditching the classic ballgown for something a little more downtown, the SI Swimsuit model looked radiant in a sheer baby blue corset paired with low-rise jeans and sky-high stilettos. Think: Cinderellacore, but make it street style.
The look was equal parts edgy and ethereal. Nader’s sculpting lace-up corset top ($500) was from cult-favorite label STATNAIA, known for its bold, body-enhancing silhouettes. Made from structured certified materials and spiral steel bones, the piece offered a mix of dainty lace details and curve-contouring construction.
She paired it with extra baggy, light-wash denim, adding a refreshing Y2K twist to the delicate base. Strappy silver stilettos and minimal jewelry tied the look together for an effortlessly cool finish.
Après-ski meets Miami heat
The event was hosted by CELSIUS to celebrate the brand’s first-ever limited-edition flavor, Spritz Vibe, a Sparkling Snowball Frost citrus blend that brought some major wintertime energy to sunny Florida. Held at the Palm Tree Club and soundtracked by performances from Kyle Cooke, Side Quest and Loud Luxury, the celebration fused sporty, ski-inspired details with high-energy nightlife.
The new flavor is available through December while supplies last at major retailers across the U.S. and Canada.
Nader—who’s been a longtime brand ambassador—sipped the new flavor and mingled with a star-studded crowd that included Tyler Cameron, Maria Georgas, XANDRA and several Love Island USA alums. VIP guests enjoyed everything from Barry’s bootcamp workouts and curated wellness activations to icy cocktails and custom CELSIUS mocktails.
A breakout season for Nader
The New York-based model and entrepreneur has been having a major moment this fall. In addition to her buzzy red carpet appearances and fashion week street style moments in Paris, she also celebrated the premiere of her new Freeform and Hulu reality series Love Thy Nader, which follows the 28-year-old and her three younger sisters as they navigate work, relationships and sisterhood in NYC.
The Baton Rouge native also recently landed the September/October cover of Maxim and competed on Dancing With the Stars late last year. From dazzling couture to effortlessly cool corsets, Nader has been proving that she’s not just one to watch—she’s already the main character.
And if this latest look is any indication, Cinderella’s next chapter might just be set in South Beach.