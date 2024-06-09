Alexis Ren Looks Like a Beach Dream in This Summery Printed String Two-Piece
Alexis Ren is blessing our Instagram feeds. The 2018 SI Swimsuit model, who is stepping back into her travel influencer roots, is on vacation in Venezuela and living her best life by the beach.
The 27-year-old just shared the most stunning, dreamy series of photos that exude the ultimate summer vibes. In the cover snap, the We Are Warriors wellness community cofounder donned an itty-bitty multicolored printed bikini set from Sommer Swim. She showed off her super sculpted abs, toned arms and legs, and hourglass figure in the photos.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Soriya Posidonia Balconette Bikini Top, $119 and Paloma Posidinia Tie Side Bikini Bottoms, $89 (sommerswim.com)
Ren posed on the sand, as she leaned against a lush green tree with one arm up and her eyes closed. She accessorized with classy chrome acrylic nails, a stack of thin gold bangles, statement dangly earrings, several gold rings and two beautiful gold chain necklaces. She paired the feminine balconette-style top and adjustable string bottoms with a flowy, lime green chiffon shawl draped around her shoulders as a cover-up. Her long blonde-brown locks were loosely tied back into a braid with a few face-framing strands left down for an extra casual and beachy look.
“Too many memories to put into one slide but I tried 🇻🇪,” the actress captioned the carousel that she shared with her 17.8 million followers
Ren also posed in a white bandeau bikini featuring a cool starfish emblem in the middle in another snap, and donned an animal print corset top and low-rise black maxi skirt in a separate slide.