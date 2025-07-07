The Mantra Ali Truwit Repeated to Herself Before Making Her SI Swimsuit Runway Debut
Making her debut in SI Swimsuit this year, walking the runway during Swim Week might have been a daunting task for Ali Truwit. But for the incredible Paralympic athlete, she kept calm by reassuring herself with important reminders.
The SI Swimsuit team chatted with the swimmer to learn how she mentally prepared for the SI Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami, Fla., in May. She explained that she has to remind herself that, like the name of her non-profit foundation Stronger Than You Think, she has more power than she might give herself credit for. And once she realized this important fact, she took those words and strutted her stuff down the runway.
“I think we are all stronger than we think,” Truwit said. “I think we are all sitting on this well of capacity that we need to open our minds to and believe and act like it.”
“This is a completely new space to be modeling in a bikini in my prosthetic leg and on a runway walking in my prosthetic leg in front of everyone. I remind myself I’m stronger than I think and I have wonderful support around me to remind me [of] that, too,” she added.
What also helped Truwit was understanding that swimming competitions and modeling can be two sides of the same coin in that both ventures require hard work and dedication to be successful. The 25-year-old noticed that swimming and modeling require planning before ultimately delivering a stunning performance—whether in the water or in front of the camera.
“I would say the similarities are that they both take work and prep,” she shared. “You got to plan things out and think through things. I think both of them are also made possible and become special and wonderful because of the support around you. I found that here, too, with [the] amazing SI Swimsuit team and also amazing models alongside me.”
The runway show may have been foreign to her; however, she overcame her anxieties and challenges, just as she has done time and time again. Because of Truwit’s determination, she absolutely killed the SI Swimsuit catwalk, delivering awesome, inspiring moments that’ll be difficult to forget.
Truwit made her debut in the 2025 magazine after traveling to Boca Raton, Fla., for a beautiful photo shoot with photographer Ben Horton. See her gallery of photos from her debut here, and from her appearance at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show here.