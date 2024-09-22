Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios Recreated an Iconic Taylor Swift Rom-Com Scene
Alix Earle’s newest Hot Mess podcast merchandise is high school and college athletics themed, so, of course, the SI Swimsuit digital cover girl had to tap NFL boyfriend Braxton Berrios for some promo content. We’re totally obsessed with her creativity in recreating an iconic Valentine’s Day scene featuring Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner from the 2010 rom-com.
Earle donned her varsity-inspired red and white crewneck ($78) that read “EARLE GIRLS” on the front, paired with a gray pinstripe pleated mini skirt and pom-poms in her hand.
“So how did you guys meet?” someone off camera asked.
“It’s really funny, actually, like, I was not into him at first. He used to shoot spit wads at me in Spanish class, which is, like, so junior high. But then one night, I was brushing out my hair when I got home, and I found this spit wad, but it was really a note, and it said, ‘What’s up?’ And I was like, That is so cute. And then I liked him,” the 23-year-old explained, mouthing along to Swift’s monologue.
The camera then panned to the 28-year-old Miami Dolphins player, who was cosplaying a high school track and field athlete, like Lautner‘s character in the film. Berrios, who donned a white T-Shirt with colorful “Hot Mess” lettering ($38), pretended to fall and injure himself while running.
“Oh my god, baby. Are you O.K.?” Earle asked, concerned. “Walk it off, baby, just walk it off. You’re still hot.” She continued chatting with someone off camera and then bust into some hilarious cheerleader dance moves, just like Swift does in the film.
Tons of fans chimed in to the comments of the TikTok to commend the couple’s “Oscar-worthy” acting skills.
“The way this was executed perfect haha,” one fan wrote.
“You NAILED this,” another added.
“This is top tier marketing 😭👏🏻👏🏻,” someone else declared.