Alix Earle Argues With the Sun While Wearing an Orange Bikini in Hawaiian Tropic Ad
In her latest ad appearance, Alix Earle has a seriously formidable foe: the sun.
The content creator, Hot Mess podcast host and inaugural SI Swimsuit digital cover star took to Instagram this week to share an ad in partnership with popular SPF and suntan oil brand Hawaiian Tropic. And the short video was very relatable, especially considering how close we are to the end of summer now that we’ve moved into August. (Seriously, where did this year go? How are we only three months away from the end of Daylight Saving Time?!)
You can check out Earle’s Instagram post here.
In the ad, which was playfully captioned, “@ the sun, can’t you just do that daylight savings thing where you stay around a bit longer. @hawaiiantropic #htpartner,” the model sported an itty-bitty orange string micro bikini, which she accessorized with a dainty gold necklace. Her signature long blonde hair was left down for a relaxed final look.
The clip began with the content creator on the beach, surrounded by a bounty of palm trees as the sun started to set in the distance. Just one problem: Earle wasn’t ready to say goodbye to her dear friend just yet.
“Hello, sun? Where are you going?!” She yelled while waving at the distant star to catch its attention. “You actually can’t be setting right now. Golden hour is literally my favorite lighting. I thought we were friends? Ugh, you can’t trust anybody.” The ad ended by cutting to a title card featuring photos of various Hawaiian Tropic products, with text that jokingly cautioned, “Stock up while the sun’s out.”
“This is so cute 😭,” Eva Gutowski wrote in the comment section of the video on Instagram.
“An ad I would never skip! 😍,” one follower declared.
“I love this,” another simply added.
“Acting era is so tea!!” Another commenter joked.
And Earle is indeed in her acting era. After a busy early summer—which included a feature in the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue with a beautiful photo shoot in Jamaica, as well as a stroll down the SI Swimsuit catwalk for the brand’s annual runway show in Miami, Fla., during Swim Week—Earle had a cameo role in the Netflix sequel Happy Gilmore 2.
“I’m like the biggest Adam Sandler fan, and they said that his daughter—Sunny or Sadie—said that one of the golfers should go on Hot Mess,” the model revealed when discussing how the moment came to be. “So that’s the first clip of the movie. And then, there’s another one at the end [...] of me reacting to the tournament. It may only be 60 seconds total, but I’ll take it.”
Back in May, the content creator also outright noted she’d like to explore more acting opportunities, telling E! News, “I think acting is fun. I would love to explore that, maybe someday. We’ll see.”
Only time will tell what types of roles Earle might explore in the future. But in the meantime, we hope she and the sun can put aside their differences and make up.