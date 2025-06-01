Alix Earle 2025: SI Swimsuit Runway Show

Earle served as the inaugural SI Swimsuit digital cover star in June 2024, and she quickly followed that up with an appearance on the catwalk for the SI Swimsuit Runway Show during last year’s Swim Week. Walking solo and alongside her three younger sisters, the content creator made a great impression in her first year at the event. She returns to the fashion show at the W South Beach on Saturday night.
With 11.8 million followers across Instagram and TikTok, Earle has become an internet sensation over the years with her authentic glimpses at her everyday life, including “get ready with me” videos and other vlog-style updates. This year alone, she appeared in multiple Super Bowl commercials, launched her SipMargs sparkling margaritas and collaborated on a Pantene collection. She also returned to SI Swimsuit for her first appearance in the physical magazine, posing in Jamaica.
SI Swimsuit took over Swim Week for another year on May 30-31, hosting a brunch presented by MINI, a Beach Club presented by Coppertone and an Apres Swimsuit Pool Party, along with exciting pop-ups, activations and a VIP dinner party. Guests joined brand models, other celebrities and official partners for the glamorous weekend in Miami.
