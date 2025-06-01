Swimsuit
Alix Earle
Alix Earle / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Alix Earle 2025: SI Swimsuit Runway Show

SI Swimsuit

Alix Earle walks the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Swim Week 2025, joined by Achieng Agutu, Ali Truwit, Bethenny Frankel, Camille Kostek, Denise Bidot, Ellie Thumann, Ilona Maher, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims, Jordan Chiles, Katie Austin, Lauren Chan, Midge Purce, Nicole Williams English, Olivia Dunne, Penny Lane, Remi Bader, Stassi Schroeder and XANDRA, along with 2025 Swim Search finalists Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Leticia Martinez, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin.

Earle served as the inaugural SI Swimsuit digital cover star in June 2024, and she quickly followed that up with an appearance on the catwalk for the SI Swimsuit Runway Show during last year’s Swim Week. Walking solo and alongside her three younger sisters, the content creator made a great impression in her first year at the event. She returns to the fashion show at the W South Beach on Saturday night.

With 11.8 million followers across Instagram and TikTok, Earle has become an internet sensation over the years with her authentic glimpses at her everyday life, including “get ready with me” videos and other vlog-style updates. This year alone, she appeared in multiple Super Bowl commercials, launched her SipMargs sparkling margaritas and collaborated on a Pantene collection. She also returned to SI Swimsuit for her first appearance in the physical magazine, posing in Jamaica.

SI Swimsuit took over Swim Week for another year on May 30-31, hosting a brunch presented by MINI, a Beach Club presented by Coppertone and an Apres Swimsuit Pool Party, along with exciting pop-ups, activations and a VIP dinner party. Guests joined brand models, other celebrities and official partners for the glamorous weekend in Miami.

Alix Earle
Alix Earle / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Alix Earle
Alix Earle / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Alix Earle
Alix Earle / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Alix Earle and Olivia Dunne
Alix Earle and Olivia Dunne / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Remi Bader, Katie Austin, Jena Sims, Jordan Chiles, Dominique Ruotolo, Alix Earle and Jasmine Sanders attend Sports Illustrat
Remi Bader, Katie Austin, Jena Sims, Jordan Chiles, Dominique Ruotolo, Alix Earle and Jasmine Sanders / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Alix Earle
Alix Earle / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Alix Earle
Alix Earle / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Alix Earle and Olivia Dunne
Alix Earle and Olivia Dunne / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Alix Earle
Alix Earle / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Alix Earle
Alix Earle / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Alix Earle
Alix Earle / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Alix Earle
Alix Earle / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Alix Earle
Alix Earle / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Alix Earle
Alix Earle / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Alix Earle
Alix Earle / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Alix Earle and Olivia Dunne
Alix Earle and Olivia Dunne / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Alix Earle
Alix Earle / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Alix Earle
Alix Earle / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Alix Earle and Olivia Dunne
Alix Earle and Olivia Dunne / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Alix Earle
Alix Earle / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Remi Bader, Katie Austin, Jena Sims, Jordan Chiles, Dominique Ruotolo, Alix Earle and Jasmine Sanders
Remi Bader, Katie Austin, Jena Sims, Jordan Chiles, Dominique Ruotolo, Alix Earle and Jasmine Sanders / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Alix Earle
Alix Earle / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Alix Earle and Olivia Dunne
Alix Earle and Olivia Dunne / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Alix Earle
Alix Earle / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Published |Modified
SI Swimsuit
SI SWIMSUIT

Home/Swimsuit