Alix Earle Announces Shake-Up to ‘Hot Mess’ Podcast After Reported Unwell Network Drop
A much-needed update about what’s unfolding behind the scenes with Alix Earle’s podcast Hot Mess has finally been given, with the content creator and model taking to TikTok to share a brief announcement.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model—who made her debut as the inaugural digital cover star with a shoot in Miami in 2024—informed her audience that she has to put a momentary “pause” on podcasting. Instead, she will put more of a focus on vlogging, ensuring that fans will still get a look at her day-to-day life. Despite this new transition, fans will be delighted to know that they won't have to go too far to get their fix as Earle will be posting content on her YouTube channel.
“I have to put a pause on podcasting right now for the foreseeable future,” Earle expressed. “Don’t really want to get into the details of it all, and I kind of can’t get into the details of it all right now, but I’ve loved it so much, and I’m really proud of what I built with the podcast.”
This update follows reports that Earle was allegedly dropped from Alex Cooper’s Unwell Network. Not much is known as to why this might’ve happened. Even so, Earle is moving forward.
“I don’t want to just leave you astray and not leave you with anything. I also think I would lose my mind. So, good news is I’m gonna be putting out weekly vlogs for the foreseeable future,” she continued.
“There’s going to be no lack of content—it’s just going to be a little bit different. There’s been a lot going on over the past month, and although not in an ideal situation right now, we are gonna have a really good time. I’m a big believer in everything happens for a reason,” Earle added.
Vlogging has been at the center of Earle’s TikTok content, hence why she was able to transition so seamlessly to another platform.
Although she did not reveal the exact reasoning behind the podcast pause—which featured many special guests like Bethenny Frankel, boyfriend Braxton Berrios and fellow SI Swimsuit model Brianna LaPaglia—fans still have her back no matter what.
“We love you and can’t wait to watch,” a fan wrote in support.
“Earle girls will support you no matter what,” another fan replied, boosting solidarity across the fandom.
“Vlogs feel more like your style,” one TikToker commented, to which Earle replied, “I had a lot of fun with it and excited to make them even better.”