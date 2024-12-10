Alix Earle Is a Sparkly Goddess in Made-You-Look Balmain Mini Dress
Alix Earle stepped up her fashion game and glam each night of Miami Art Basel. On Friday, Dec. 6, her stylist pulled from luxury fashion label Balmain’s latest collection and the content creator looked absolutely dazzling as she partied the night away with bff, roommate and artist Kristin Konefal, fellow internet sensation Jake Shane and sister Ashtin Earle in her favorite city.
The 23-year-old, who celebrates her birthday next month, donned the most beautiful sequined blue mini dress including a high turtle neckline and figure-skimming silhouette. The designer number also featured a daring naked body silhouette illusion, adding some of the New Jersey native’s party girl vibe roots to the look.
Earle, who is dating Miami Dolphins player Braxton Berrios accessorized with sky-high pointed-toe stilettos, a massive bedazzled blue statement ring and dangly diamond link earrings. Her long blonde-brown locks were tossed up into a tousled bun with a few face-framing pieces left loose. The Hot Mess With Alix Earle podcast host obviously had to bring in beauty entrepreneur, makeup guru, friend and mentor Patrick Ta who gave the University of Miami graduate the most stunning full-glam look including a flawless base, feathered brows, dark, dramatic lashes, matte taupe eyeshadow and the most perfect plump glossy nude lip.
Balmain sequin-embellished mini dress $8,950 (farfetch.com)
“only art I saw this week is this dress & my besties 🙂,” the SI Swimsuit model, who posed for the front of the June digital issue, captioned a carousel of images showing off the breathtaking dress for her 3.7 million Instagram followers. In the cover snap, she posed at home in front of a floor-to-ceiling window and gorgeous antique gold hardware mirror, while in the following pic, she sat on a cushioned boat deck and struck a bold smolder for the digital camera.
“I’ve always wanted to wear this dress. It‘s so crazy that this is on my body right now. This is really fun for Art Basel. I also really like the [belly button] illusion here. This is the dress of my dreams,” she said in one of her many TikTok get ready with me videos of the night, shared with her 7.1 million followers