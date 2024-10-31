Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios Are the Most Picture-Perfect Barbie and Ken Ever
Who needs Malibu Barbie when you’ve got Miami Barbie?
Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios might just have won Halloween. While we’re hesitant to praise basic or been-there-done-that costumes, this one has truly captured our hearts for how iconic and accurate it is. The power couple dressed as Barbie and Ken, Florida Vacation edition. They even posed inside a fake toy box complete with a choking hazard warning written on it. The 23-year-old, who celebrates her birthday in December, donned a hot pink animal print halter-neck one-piece and metallic magenta heels while showing off off her slim Barbie-like figure and super tanned body. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver wore only teal swim shorts...this Ken’s job is no longer football, it’s beach.
“The Ken to my Barbie @braxtonberrios,” the content creator captioned a series of images on Instagram.
In the cover snap, the athlete carried Earle in a classic bridal pose, her legs extended perfectly straight. Berrios, 28, wore a robotic smile, while the influencer showed off a bold smolder for the camera. In the second slide, they pressed their hands against the faux plastic screen, as if trapped inside a real toy box.
The SI Swimsuit June digital issue cover girl added pink sunglasses for extra Barbie flair, while Berrios flaunted his washboard abs. The third snap featured the duo standing side by side, elbows bent at perfect 90-degree angles, lightly holding each other’s waists with just enough space between them to mimic real dolls. In the final slide, the Hot Mess with Alix Earle podcast host shared a close-up of her long, airbrushed legs in hot-pink stilettos, gently stepping on a toy Barbie box. The doll inside, styled in almost identical clothing and striking a similar pose as the New Jersey native, created a playful scene that was both meta and meticulously coordinated. This attention to detail proves Earle didn’t just dress up as Barbie—she, in fact, is Barbie.
“Hi Barbie 👋🏼,” Berrios commented.
“L😍VE it,” the official Barbie account wrote.
“you nailed these poses 👏,” Alex Sirek declared.
“You guys really are the real life Barbie & Ken 🔥,” Caroline Collins stated.
“Ok I thought the Cheshire Cat was good! This is 💯,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day added, referencing Earle’s costume for her big party last weekend.
“No because Barbie actually came to life as you and Braxton 😍,” Emily Salch chimed.
“Someone call Mattel Inc we need the doll version of this,” Paige Johnston begged.