SI Swimsuit Models Talk Personal Growth and More on SI Swimsuit Set in Botswana

On Tuesday, March 17, it was announced that Alix Earle, Camille Kostek, Penny Lane and Achieng Agutu are coming back to the fold for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue. The brand favorites, along with rookie Meredith Mickelson, traveled to Botswana for their features in this year’s publication.

With the release of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue in May, Earle will return for her third consecutive year with the magazine. Following her moment in the spotlight as our inaugural digital cover star in 2024, the 25-year-old model and content creator was photographed for last year’s annual issue in Jamaica.

While on set in the Southern African country, Earle took some time to reflect, and in a video segment presented by Radiesse, she penned a love letter to her future self that focused largely on her personal growth of late.

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Audrey Blake. Shorts by MIKOH. Body Chain by The Invisibles. Boots by Seychelles. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

“I am so proud of you for continuing to reach for the stars. You’ve pushed yourself out of your comfort zone, which has resulted in independence and growth,” Earle wrote. “ ... You’ve gone on journeys, you’ve made new friends, you’ve traveled, you’ve gone through hardships and experiences and all of that has made you who you are today. You even started off the year traveling to Botswana and shooting for SI Swimsuit, which couldn’t have been a better start to this journey.”

Similarly, Agutu took some time to look back at her own path, which led her to her third SI Swimsuit photo shoot in as many years. After being declared co-winner of the 2023 Swim Search, she has posed for the magazine in Mexico, Bermuda, and now Botswana.

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Bydee. Cover-up by La Paz. Boots by Ariat. Bracelet by Monies. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

“I love you, not for what you achieve or how you look, but for who you are. Your softness, your strength, your depth, they're all gifts,” she stated before later adding, “ ... Right now you are living a moment you once prayed for. Being on the SI Swimsuit shoot in Botswana is not an accident. It is proof of believing in yourself, even when it felt uncomfortable or lonely, was well worth it. Promise me you will always come back to yourself. Promise me you won't shrink your needs. Promise me you'll always walk away from anything that asks you to abandon your worth.”

Penny Lane | Courtesy of Penny Lane

Lane, who will also return for her third SI Swimsuit feature, took the time to remind herself that she’s earned her spot in front of the lens, year after year. “You’re stepping into a new phase, and it’s O.K. to feel both grief and what you're leaving behind and the excitement of what’s ahead,” she wrote of her journey. “Your greatest strength is how you make people feel. You survived what could have hardened you, and you chose to stay open.”

Meanwhile, Kostek, a brand legend, urged herself to be present while on set, noting that her ability to focus on the here and now isn’t one to be taken for granted. “... Be still, live and love each moment in the now,” she mused. “Everything you have ever dreamed of is happening. Slow down, do not worry and love all that you are as you are.”

Camille Kostek in a safari vehicle. | Courtesy of Camille Kostek

Mickelson, who has long dreamed of being featured in the SI Swimsuit Issue, praised herself for trusting her instincts over “outside noise.” In her letter, she wrote that “Every good thing around us came from taking chances. You never gave up, and that mattered more than talent ever did” in an effort to remind her future self that “this life was built through choices, not luck.”

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by PatBO. Boots by Birkenstock. | Meredith Mickelson/Sports Illustrated

For more on Earle, Agutu, Kostek, Lane and Mickelson, and to see their first snapshots for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue, click here.

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