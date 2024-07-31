Aly Raisman Congratulates Team USA Gymnastics on Gold Medal at Paris Games
Retired Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is getting in her feels watching Team USA continue their 32-year medal streak while winning gold at this year’s Paris games. The former professional athlete, who was captain of the championship 2012 Fierce Five and the 2016 Final Five teams, attended this year’s events as a spectator and commentator.
On Tuesday, Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera collectively earned a score of 171.296, almost six points ahead of silver medalists Italy (165.494), while bronze winners Brazil scored a 164.497.
“OLYMPIC CHAMPIONS CONGRATS!!! I feel so lucky to be able to experience the magic in person 💕,” the 29-year-old captioned a celebratory Instagram post congratulating Team USA.
“love you aly ❤️❤️,” Carey chimed.
“You had a hand in mentoring these young women and being a teammate with Simone,” one fan wrote.
Raisman and Biles, 27, who is now the most-decorated American gymnast in Olympic history, have remained close friends and peers over the years, constantly rooting for each other’s career and being there for personal life moments. The pals are also both two-time SI Swimsuit models.
Today, Raisman is a commentator for NCAA gymnastics with ESPN. Over the past few days, the Massachusetts native has used her platform to explain the nuanced rules of gymnastics to the public in an easily-digestible way. The Dancing With the Stars alumna, who has three Olympic gold medals, two silvers and one bronze, described attending the Paris games and watching Team USA make history as a “pinch-me” moment.