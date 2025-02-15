7 Amazing Photos From Alexis Ren’s SI Swimsuit Debut That Still Have Us Breathless
Internet personality Alexis Ren, who first went viral back in 2015 with her now-iconic bikini photos shared on Tumblr, made her debut with SI Swimsuit in 2018. The 28-year-old, who has also appeared in magazines like Maxim, Galore, Vogue and Forbes and has modeled for brands like Versace, Brandy Melville and RVCA, was absolutely breathtaking in the water and on the shores of Aruba. Posing for Yu Tsai’s lens, the California native helped create an amazing shoot—one that earned her the title of Rookie of the Year.
Flaunting her toned and tanned figure along with her classically trained ballerina skills and undeniable face card, Ren was nothing short of a vision for her first feature. At the time, the content creator-to-model pipeline wasn’t as common as it is today, and Ren expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to join the magazine. “I appreciate Sports Illustrated expanding their horizons and bringing me, an influencer, on board,” she told Elite Daily. “I know I didn’t come into this industry the same way as most girls, so it’s been a challenge for me to be accepted. I appreciate them giving me a chance.”
At SI Swimsuit, we aim to celebrate women of all walks of life, backgrounds and appearances, and Ren was no doubt a fabulous addition to the magazine. Here are seven of our favorite photos from her Aruba shoot.
The Dancing With the Stars alum has kept very busy in the years since her SI Swimsuit rookie shoot, unsurprisingly. Between launching a mental health, wellness and fitness community called We Are Warriors in 2021 and a podcast called Easy A alongside friend Allie Michelle in 2024, the entrepreneur is always after her next big thing. Last year, she also appeared in the sci-fi horror movie Latency.
While discussing her podcast with Flaunt, Ren shared where one’s journey to a better life starts. “I believe the most important question to ask yourself is, ‘How do you want to leave your imprint on this world? What kind of legacy do you want to leave behind when you inevitably depart?’ From there, start working backward,” she advised. “I’ve found that when you begin with the end in mind, it puts everything into perspective in a really beautiful way.”
In addition to her work in community building, live advice and skills in front of the camera, Ren has become a major source of fashion inspo for fans over the years—stemming from her unforgettable Tumblr days.