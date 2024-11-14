Anastasia Ashley Flexes Her Pro Surfer Skills in Little Black String Set
Big wave professional surfer and model Anastasia Ashley is no stranger to turning heads, whether she’s riding a wave or posing on the beach. In her latest Instagram post, the 37-year-old athlete showcased her impressive surfing skills, donning a sleek black string bikini featuring a triangle-style top and cheeky tie-side bottoms that perfectly complemented her toned and tanned physique.
The SI Swimsuit model, who posed for the 2014 issue in Guana Island in the British Virgin Islands with photographer Adam Franzino, filmed herself surfing in her latest Instagram post. She held on to a handle attached to a small motorboat and rode the small waves from the vehicle’s movement on the water.
“Sunset wake surf,” the California-born, Hawaii native captioned the video shared with her 1 million on Nov. 12.
“Anastasia surf Goddess 😎❤️,” one fan commented.
“Champion of surfing 😍😍😍😍,” another wrote.
“@anastasiaashley is the coolest and most beautiful surfer on earth. 🥰🥰,” someone else added.
Ashley began surfing when she was just 5 years old and won her first competition just a year later. In 2003 she earned the Triple Crown Rookie of the Year Award and at the age of 16 she secured her first major national title and later became the National Scholastic Surfing Association Champion and the Professional Surfing Tour of America Champion. In 2010 she won the Pipeline Women’s Pro in Hawai’i.
“When I got the call to do Sports Illustrated, I was so excited,” she shared at the time of her feature with the brand at the time of the photoshoot. “For me, this is definitely such a cool pinnacle in my career, and it’s just out of this world. [I was] totally willing to take chances on this shoot. I mean, it’s Sports Illustrated, you gotta give it your best shot.”
In 2021 she starred on ABC’s reality competition series The Ultimate Surfer.
Ashley is constantly updating her social media followers with cool and skilled surfing videos all over the world. She was a content creator long before the profession was a mainstream job and is the former face of Freedom for Finishing Touch and a brand ambassador for Celsius and VinFast US.
“My approach with everything, when I’m in something, I’m always 100%. So anything with my personal brand and the work that I’ve done in marketing and different things that I do, I work really hard at it. After I stopped competing, I kind of took all that determination, time, energy, and focus and put it into my own personal brand and social media. I think I’m still learning a lot,” Ashley shared about her goals in an interview this year. “Coming from doing something for like 20 years and then starting something new and working towards a new goal and new things is definitely challenging. But, I’ve always been pretty driven off challenges and goals.”