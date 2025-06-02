Anna Hall Ties Record for Second-Best Heptathlon Score in History
Anna Hall continues to set records in her sport. The track and field athlete and 2025 SI Swimsuit model is officially tied for the second-highest scoring heptathlon athlete of all time, following her Hypomeeting Götzis win in Austria yesterday.
The 24-year-old Colorado native secured 7,032 total points at the event, including a 2:01.23 personal best in the 800 meter. Hall’s first-place finish was 456 points ahead of Sofie Dokter, a Dutch athlete who came in second in the heptathlon. And with the Hypomeeting Götzis accomplishment under her belt, Hall is now tied with Swedish athlete Carolina Klüft as the second-most winningest heptathlete of all time (7,032 total points), behind six-time Olympic medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee (7,291 points, which she set at the 1988 Summer Olympics).
“some happy tears this morning i think it’s finally processing🥹,” Hall wrote on Instagram on Monday, June 2. “what a blessing (and test) this journey has been so far. thank you to my village and everyone who believed. never taking these moments for granted again!”
With her win, the Olympic athlete becomes the fifth woman in history to exceed 7,000 points in the heptathlon. Hall’s final standings in Götzis are as follows:
- 100 meter hurdles: 13.19s
- High jump: 1.95m
- Shot put: 14.86m
- 200m: 23.37s
- Long jump: 6.44m
- Javelin throw: 46.16m
- 800 meter: 2:01.23
Hall, who showcased her athleticism on the SI Swimsuit set at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla., recently spoke to us about her changing body and learning to find beauty in her strength over the years.
“My body changed a lot from track growing up,” Hall stated while on location in the Sunshine State. “I was always just naturally slender, [I] had a hard time putting on muscle and I got really used to being skinny. Then I got to college, and I realized that, to be good, I needed to put on a lot of muscle.”
While there were some growing pains and Hall initially struggled to accept her new figure, she had an incredible support system cheering her on. “I really credit my coaches and my sisters [for] helping me with that,” Hall said. “[They were] constantly telling me, ‘No, your body is powerful,’ and [to] look around at all these other female athletes that I had as such great examples.”
Whether on the track or within the pages of the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, Hall continues to be a shining example of what it means to be a multifaceted woman. We can’t wait to see what record she breaks next!