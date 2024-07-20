‘Bachelor’ Stars Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson’s Dreamy Summer Engagement Photo Shoot Is Everything
The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei and his fiancé, Kelsey Anderson, whom he met on his season of the viral ABC show earlier this year, have quickly become one of the internet’s favorite couples. From their instant connection on TV and the emotional proposal to their post-show podcast appearances and silly, adorable TikTok content, the two are nailing their engaged phase and still living in the bliss of the honeymoon period.
And their new engagement photo shoot has us completely in awe. The couple worked with Louisiana-based visual artists Kirsten and Josh and tapped videographer Chloe, who also managed to secure the most stunning, ethereal behind the scenes footage of the day and posted it on Instagram.
Anderson, 26, donned a gorgeous ruffled, tiered white sundress, while Graziadei, 29 opted for a clean white T-shirt tucked into khakis.
“Joey + Kelsey’s love is one for the storybooks 🦢🎞️🤍more to come soon from their dreamy engagement session…,” the videographer captioned a joint post.
“So beautifully captured! 🤍 We’re in love with how Kelsey looks in our Ruffle Lace Satin Maxi Dress💌✨,” Anthropologie commented, noting that Anderson donned a dress from their bridal collection.
“Barbie and Ken 2.0,” Bachelor franchise star Jason Tartick added.
Anderson, who is a junior project manager, and Graziadei, who is a former tennis coach, have revealed that they are slowly planning their wedding and are in no rush to tie the knot. The two also plan to move to New York City at the end of this summer.
“I honestly don’t know what I want my wedding to look like. I definitely want all my close friends and family there. I think I want a very timeless wedding, but where? Not sure. I guess we’re going to have to figure that out,” Anderson told People.