Nicole Williams English Is Simply Stunning in Crochet Cut-Out One-Piece for SI Swimsuit Feature
Nicole Williams English is, unsurprisingly, dropping jaws from the set of her third consecutive feature with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. The content creator, entrepreneur and mom of one is on location in Jamaica with Yu Tsai and can’t contain her excitement over the opportunity and the gorgeous shots the team is getting on set. After making her debut with the brand in 2023, posing for Tsai's lens in Dominica while seven months pregnant with her daughter India Moon, she won the coveted title of Rookie of the Year.
The Canada native, who appeared in the first season of WAGS LA with her husband, retired NFL player Larry English, returned to the magazine in 2024 with a breathtaking shoot in Mexico with Tsai again. The brand is absolutely thrilled to welcome Williams English back to the magazine for the 2025 issue, with her full gallery of images to come.
In the meantime, SI Swimsuit has shared the first official image from Williams English’s shoot in Jamaica, which is, as to be expected, drop-dead gorgeous. Posing in a crochet cut-out two-piece from Indah, which perfectly flaunts her abs and toned figure, she leaned into the Caribbean location while repping Rastafarian green, gold and red. Posing with her arms on her head and her long, dark hair flowing in the tropical breeze, Williams English truly brought her A-game to set.
For Williams English, who knew she wanted to become a model at a young age, joining the SI Swimsuit brand for the 2023 issue was a history-making moment, as the second visibly pregnant model to appear in the magazine. Her debut came a year following her first appearance walking the runway at the SI Swimsuit show during Miami Swim Week, where she announced her pregnancy by having her husband give her a sweet kiss on the stomach. She’s celebrated multiple milestones with the brand, making each feature so special.
“I can’t believe it because this has been a dream of mine for over 20 years,” Williams English shared of finding out she would be a SI Swimsuit rookie in the 2023 magazine. “I just couldn’t stop crying. It was just such an emotional day. [Husband Larry English and I] went for a walk in the sun to go celebrate and we just couldn’t wipe the smiles off our faces.”
The first sneak peeks and behind the scenes shots from Williams English’s third SI Swimsuit shoot have been incredible. Make sure to stay tuned for more from her 2025 feature.