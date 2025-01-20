Benji Madden Gushes Over ‘Queen’ Wife Cameron Diaz in Honor of 10 Year Wedding Anniversary
We love seeing people hype up their partners, and Benji Madden certainly delivered with his Instagram post earlier this week. The 45-year-old musician, known for being the lead guitarist of Good Charlotte, took to social media to cheer on his sweetie, actress Cameron Diaz, and their 10 year wedding anniversary.
“This is my QUEEN ❤️,” Madden gushed in his Jan. 17 caption. “I celebrate this BAD ASS WOMAN . Wife, Mommy, friend, partner, Boss, and lover. We just hit 10 YEARS married on January 5th and every year only gets more fulfilling. It’s special. Never perfect- always real- always reliable. Every day getting to have my best friend with me ride or die….what a beautiful life- I am GRATEFUL!!! 🙏 .”
Alongside his sweet outpouring of love, Madden shared a photo of Diaz, 52, looking glam in a bold red lip and silver dress, as well as a recent fresh-faced selfie of the pair. The two have been married since Jan. 5, 2015, and share two children together: a daughter named Raddix and a son named Cardinal.
Madden also hyped up his wife’s new project, Netflix film Back in Action, which premiered on the streaming platform on Friday. “and ANOTHER MiLESTONE happening TOMORROW!!!” he added. “We are SO happy to see you….BACK IN ACTION!!….Congrats baby!!❤️❤️❤️🎉🎉🎉 @camerondiaz ❤️GO watch it on @netflix 😛😛🤘🤘🤘🎉.”
Tons of Madden’s 504,000 followers on the platform also chimed in to the comments section to praise Diaz, whose new film marks her return to Hollywood after a 10-year hiatus, and the pair’s sweet relationship.
“Just love how you always speak about your beautiful wife and relationship ❤️❤️ congrats 💫” one person wrote.
“Queen 👑,” Avril Lavigne cheered.
“love you guys s’much 🥹🤍,” Jordan Kelsey Knight added. “happy anniversary ya cuties!!”
“Happy anniversary🥰🥰 She is my forever queen and crush❤️,” someone else noted. “I love you guys❣️.”
“My favorite humans love you so much 10 and forever to go ❤️❤️❤️,” Whitney Wolfe Herd stated. “BACK IN ACTION ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”
Diaz, who is known for her work in films like Charlie’s Angels, There’s Something About Mary and Vanilla Sky, last appeared in the 2014 adaptation of Annie.
“I am back all thanks to Jamie,” the actress stated on The Graham Norton Show earlier this week, referring to her costar Jamie Foxx. “I had 10 years of not paying attention to anything; not accepting any advances, and then I got this script and thought that maybe it was time.”
Back in Action is now streaming on Netflix.