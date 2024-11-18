Berkleigh Wright Says SI Swimsuit Helped Her Realize Her ‘Superpower’ Is Being Authentic
2024 has been a major year for Berkleigh Wright. The former NFL cheerleader made the decision to leave the Denver Broncos after several years on the field and as part of the organization. The Kansas native packed up her bags and moved all the way to Los Angeles just a few months after celebrating her milestone 30th birthday and her appearance in this year‘s special 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit issue.
The Swim Search alumnus, who was discovered through and co-won the open casting call, traveled to Belize with the team and visual artist Derek Kettela for her debut with the franchise in the 2024 issue.
The last several months have been “pivotal” for her, to say the least, and we had the pleasure of catching up with Wright at an SI Swimsuit party at the Dante Beverly Hills last week, just miles from where she lives now, in Marina Del Ray.
“Becoming a rookie—it helped me come out of my shell and also just like realize my potential and everything else that I wanted to do. I was reaching the peak of my cheerleading career, I was ready to take that next step, and that [SI Swimsuit] really helped me realize that I was ready to do that,” she shared while on the red carpet on Thursday, Nov. 15 evening.“[My fellow Swim Search co-winners] helped me so much with [confidence] because we all lift each other up, and we help each other realize our potentials and our strengths.”
Wright, who also works as a technical account manager at Oracle, noted that through working with the brand and meeting such a great community of women, Wright has learned that “being yourself” is actually a “superpower.”
“My whole life I’ve been trying to fit myself in a box, and you don’t have to fit in a box. You can be whatever the heck you want to be and do it unapologetically,” she added. “SI helped me realize that.”
Today we’re taking a look back at her magnificent SI Swimsuit feature in Belize. Wright donned the most stunning, bold series of red hot bikinis, monokinis and one-pieces, while her gorgeous blue eyes and platinum blonde locks juxtaposed perfectly with the sandy shores of the Central American country located off the Caribbean Sea—and the resulting images are truly magical.
Below are eight of our favorites.